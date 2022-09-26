Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Τιμώντας μια ιστορία με ρίζες στην κουλτούρα του τένις, το Nike Court Legacy Next Nature είναι ένα διαχρονικό βασικό κομμάτι με σχεδίαση που έχει φτιαχτεί από τουλάχιστον 20% ανακυκλωμένα υλικά ως προς το βάρος. Το δέρμα με ανάγλυφη υφή και η ρετρό σχεδίαση σε βοηθούν να συνδυάζεις τον αθλητισμό με τη μόδα. Απόλαυσε υπέροχη εμφάνιση φροντίζοντας παράλληλα το περιβάλλον.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Volt/Team Orange/Λευκό
      • Στυλ: DH3161-001

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      • Στενή εφαρμογή - Προτίμησε μισό μέγεθος μεγαλύτερο

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Αυτό το προϊόν σχεδιάστηκε υπεύθυνα με τη χρήση ανακυκλωμένων υλικών, από προϊόντα που έχουν ολοκληρώσει τον κύκλο ζωής τους ή/και υπολείμματα της διαδικασίας κατασκευής. Ένα από τα σημαντικότερα βήματα στο ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων είναι η επιλογή των υλικών, καθώς αντιπροσωπεύουν πάνω από το 70% του αποτυπώματος κάθε προϊόντος. Με την επαναχρησιμοποίηση των πλαστικών, των νημάτων και των υφασμάτων, μειώνουμε σημαντικά τις εκπομπές μας. Ο στόχος μας είναι να χρησιμοποιούνται όσο το δυνατόν περισσότερα ανακυκλωμένα υλικά, χωρίς συμβιβασμούς στις επιδόσεις, την ανθεκτικότητα και το στιλ.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      • f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 27 Σεπ 2022

        So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.

      • AlexandraM - 15 Ιουλ 2022

        I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅

      • Nature Calls

        Clary - 24 Μαΐ 2022

        The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature are not only great because they are eco friendly, but because they can be worn for casual wear, workouts, and even business casual attire. The all white makes it possible to wear them with almost everything. I was a bit hesitant about their comfort level because of the fact that they are made from recycled material but I worn them for 7.5 hours at work where I am on my feet most of the time, and they did well. The one thing I would change is maybe make the swoosh black but other than that they are great!

        Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση ή προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων.
        #productsprovidedbynike