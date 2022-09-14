Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      224,99 €

      Λευκό/Pure Platinum/Metallic Silver/Λευκό
      Μαύρο/Metallic Silver/Λευκό

      Φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 40% ανακυκλωμένα υλικά ως προς το βάρος, το Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK είναι ένα αέρινο και ευκολοφόρετο μοντέλο με εξαιρετικά ελαστικό, ανακυκλωμένο ύφασμα Flyknit (και μαλακό κολάρο που αγκαλιάζει τον αστράγαλο). Το ραμμένο σχέδιο Swoosh και το κλιπ φτέρνας από ανακυκλωμένο TPU χαρίζουν μια ιδιαίτερη πινελιά και συνδυάζονται με την απίστευτα μαλακή αντικραδασμική προστασία VaporMax για τις περιηγήσεις σου στην πόλη.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Metallic Silver/Λευκό
      • Στυλ: DC4112-002

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Αυτό το προϊόν σχεδιάστηκε υπεύθυνα με τη χρήση ανακυκλωμένων υλικών, από προϊόντα που έχουν ολοκληρώσει τον κύκλο ζωής τους ή/και υπολείμματα της διαδικασίας κατασκευής. Ένα από τα σημαντικότερα βήματα στο ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων είναι η επιλογή των υλικών, καθώς αντιπροσωπεύουν πάνω από το 70% του αποτυπώματος κάθε προϊόντος. Με την επαναχρησιμοποίηση των πλαστικών, των νημάτων και των υφασμάτων, μειώνουμε σημαντικά τις εκπομπές μας. Ο στόχος μας είναι να χρησιμοποιούνται όσο το δυνατόν περισσότερα ανακυκλωμένα υλικά, χωρίς συμβιβασμούς στις επιδόσεις, την ανθεκτικότητα και το στιλ.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      • Très bonnes basket mais là bulles ne tiens pas la routes

        3362623763 - 14 Σεπ 2022

        De très bonnes basket mais malheureusement leur technologie vapormax n est toujours pas au point c la 3 eme vapormax sur 6 que j ai eu que je renvois car une des bulles d air crevé… et vu le prix des baskets c’est vraiment regrettable. J aurais aimé toutes les conservées étant collectionneur. Au delà de ça pour avoir plusieurs modèles de chez Nike ce sont les plus conformtables des vapormax que je n ai jamais eu le design affiné elles font mal dommage

      • Coloring

        Jaslyn951045935 - 14 Ιουλ 2022

        I love the whole style of the vapormax I own 2 pairs but with the grey pair I ordered they looked more brown than grey.When I received them I let Nike know and they offered me a full refund or 15% off my next purchase but I will definitely be purchasing another pair.

      • Love my Vapormax

        14937321808 - 23 Μαΐ 2022

        I just purchased these in light grey with red pulls. My left foot was ok but the fight big toe was not so comfy. It’s like one shoe was 1/2 size bigger…if that makes sense. All in all, they are comfortable shoes. Next time I’ll try a size up.