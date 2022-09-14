Φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 40% ανακυκλωμένα υλικά ως προς το βάρος, το Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK είναι ένα αέρινο και ευκολοφόρετο μοντέλο με εξαιρετικά ελαστικό, ανακυκλωμένο ύφασμα Flyknit (και μαλακό κολάρο που αγκαλιάζει τον αστράγαλο). Το ραμμένο σχέδιο Swoosh και το κλιπ φτέρνας από ανακυκλωμένο TPU χαρίζουν μια ιδιαίτερη πινελιά και συνδυάζονται με την απίστευτα μαλακή αντικραδασμική προστασία VaporMax για τις περιηγήσεις σου στην πόλη.
4.7 Αστέρια
3362623763 - 14 Σεπ 2022
De très bonnes basket mais malheureusement leur technologie vapormax n est toujours pas au point c la 3 eme vapormax sur 6 que j ai eu que je renvois car une des bulles d air crevé… et vu le prix des baskets c’est vraiment regrettable. J aurais aimé toutes les conservées étant collectionneur. Au delà de ça pour avoir plusieurs modèles de chez Nike ce sont les plus conformtables des vapormax que je n ai jamais eu le design affiné elles font mal dommage
Jaslyn951045935 - 14 Ιουλ 2022
I love the whole style of the vapormax I own 2 pairs but with the grey pair I ordered they looked more brown than grey.When I received them I let Nike know and they offered me a full refund or 15% off my next purchase but I will definitely be purchasing another pair.
14937321808 - 23 Μαΐ 2022
I just purchased these in light grey with red pulls. My left foot was ok but the fight big toe was not so comfy. It’s like one shoe was 1/2 size bigger…if that makes sense. All in all, they are comfortable shoes. Next time I’ll try a size up.