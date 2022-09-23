Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
|

Δημοφιλείς όροι αναζήτησης

Κορυφαίες προτάσεις

      Βιώσιμα υλικά

      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

      Γυναικεία παπούτσια

      159,99 €

      Υψηλή βαθμολογία
      Μαύρο/Λευκό
      Ghost Green/Pink Blast/Photo Blue/Μαύρο

      Η παράδοση μπορεί να συγκριθεί με μια εφήμερη, περαστική τάση της εποχής; Ποτέ. Θέλοντας να τιμήσουμε την κληρονομιά και την καινοτομία, συνδυάσαμε δύο εμβληματικά μοντέλα, δημιουργώντας ένα αποτέλεσμα που ξεπερνά τα αναμενόμενα. Το ελαφρύ και αέρινο Flyknit συνδυάζεται όμορφα με την εξαιρετικά άνετη αντικραδασμική προστασία Air Max. Δέσε τα κορδόνια και τράβηξε όλα τα βλέμματα στα πόδια σου.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Λευκό
      • Στυλ: DM9073-001

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      • Χαλαρή εφαρμογή - Προτίμησε μισό νούμερο μικρότερο

      Δωρεάν αποστολή και επιστροφές

      Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Αυτό το προϊόν σχεδιάστηκε υπεύθυνα με τη χρήση ανακυκλωμένων υλικών, από προϊόντα που έχουν ολοκληρώσει τον κύκλο ζωής τους ή/και υπολείμματα της διαδικασίας κατασκευής. Ένα από τα σημαντικότερα βήματα στο ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων είναι η επιλογή των υλικών, καθώς αντιπροσωπεύουν πάνω από το 70% του αποτυπώματος κάθε προϊόντος. Με την επαναχρησιμοποίηση των πλαστικών, των νημάτων και των υφασμάτων, μειώνουμε σημαντικά τις εκπομπές μας. Ο στόχος μας είναι να χρησιμοποιούνται όσο το δυνατόν περισσότερα ανακυκλωμένα υλικά, χωρίς συμβιβασμούς στις επιδόσεις, την ανθεκτικότητα και το στιλ.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      Αξιολογήσεις (24)

      4.5 Αστέρια

      • Farhan - 23 Σεπ 2022

        I was really excited for these because I was such a big fan of the flyknit racers. Because they were paired with the air max sole I knew I had to have them. I love the way they look. Comfort wise I think they need to be broken in a little more but not an uncomfortable shoe by any means. I definitely recommend but hope they get a little comfier as time goes on. I love the fact that these shoes are lightweight and will definitely have them in my daily rotation.

        Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση ή προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Moon walkers - 23 Σεπ 2022

        The Air Max fly knit shoes have the bounce and feel of the old ones with the coil in it. They are very bouncy/ reactive in the heal when walking, which makes a long walk really enjoyable where your feet don't hurt later. They have a lot of give to them in both the sole and the flyknit body of the shoe. The body of the shoe is very breathable. This shoes might not be a perfect fit for winter or designed to keep your foot dry, however they still feel very supportive, a nice balance.

        Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση ή προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Air max Flyknit Racer

        Mak - 22 Σεπ 2022

        Really like this shoe design. It is a little big and you have more space if you get your regular size in nike. If you want something snug just go a half size down and you should be good. Really comfortable to wear all day, and even at like for example an amusement park. Has hood support for your feet so this will be my go to for an everyday shoe.

        Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση ή προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων.
        #productsprovidedbynike