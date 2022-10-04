Εμπνευσμένο από το Nike Air Max 90, το Nike Air Max Excee είναι αφιερωμένο σε ένα κλασικό μοντέλο μέσα από μια νέα προοπτική. Οι πιο μακριές σχεδιαστικές γραμμές και οι παραμορφωμένες αναλογίες στο επάνω μέρος αναβαθμίζουν ένα εμβληματικό μοντέλο στη μοντέρνα εκδοχή του.
4.4 Αστέρια
RebeccaL634887398 - 04 Οκτ 2022
So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.
0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 04 Σεπ 2022
The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.
MarionM - 31 Ιαν 2022
Geiler Schuh.. Passt zur Jogging und zur Jeans.. Muß man etwas einlaufen. Ansonsten tip Top. 😊