Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
|

Δημοφιλείς όροι αναζήτησης

Κορυφαίες προτάσεις

      Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort

      Γυναικεία παπούτσια

      159,99 €

      Υψηλή βαθμολογία
      Venice/Venice/Sail
      Fire Red/Hot Curry/Λευκό/Fire Red

      Απόλαυσε την άνεση που προσφέρει το Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort. Αυτή η βελτιωμένη εκδοχή, που απογειώνει την ευκολοφόρετη εφαρμογή ενός από τα πιο εμβληματικά sneaker στην ιστορία συνδυάζει μη αποψιλωμένο δέρμα στο επάνω μέρος με άνετη επένδυση και αντικραδασμική προστασία υψηλής απόκρισης.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Fire Red/Hot Curry/Λευκό/Fire Red
      • Στυλ: CT0979-603

      Δωρεάν αποστολή και επιστροφές

      Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.

      Αξιολογήσεις (34)

      4.7 Αστέρια

      • Great for dancing!

        SarahJ574655465 - 28 Αυγ 2022

        These are my first ever pair of Air Jordan's and I am pleased that I indulged myself in paying the cost for these as they are the best pair of trainers that I have danced in. I suffer from osteoarthritis in both knees, have no ACL or ligaments in my left knee, dance 4-5 times a week, these Jordans feel like I'm dancing on air and I have no pain at all afterwards. Have to convince my credit card to purchase some more!

      • Nice and soft

        15749685786 - 05 Ιουλ 2022

        I got these on first release. They're pretty comfortable but almost too "loose" for lack of a better word. Leather is really nice and soft. Definitely worth paying retail!

      • Perfect!

        fatimas - 02 Ιουλ 2022

        These are my first pair of Jordan’s and I am very happy that I got them! Very comfortable and the color is amazing, it will go with every outfit.