Απόλαυσε την άνεση που προσφέρει το Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort. Αυτή η βελτιωμένη εκδοχή, που απογειώνει την ευκολοφόρετη εφαρμογή ενός από τα πιο εμβληματικά sneaker στην ιστορία συνδυάζει μη αποψιλωμένο δέρμα στο επάνω μέρος με άνετη επένδυση και αντικραδασμική προστασία υψηλής απόκρισης.
4.7 Αστέρια
SarahJ574655465 - 28 Αυγ 2022
These are my first ever pair of Air Jordan's and I am pleased that I indulged myself in paying the cost for these as they are the best pair of trainers that I have danced in. I suffer from osteoarthritis in both knees, have no ACL or ligaments in my left knee, dance 4-5 times a week, these Jordans feel like I'm dancing on air and I have no pain at all afterwards. Have to convince my credit card to purchase some more!
15749685786 - 05 Ιουλ 2022
I got these on first release. They're pretty comfortable but almost too "loose" for lack of a better word. Leather is really nice and soft. Definitely worth paying retail!
fatimas - 02 Ιουλ 2022
These are my first pair of Jordan’s and I am very happy that I got them! Very comfortable and the color is amazing, it will go with every outfit.