Το Nike City Rep TR είναι ένα ευέλικτο παπούτσι που προσφέρει ανθεκτικότητα και ευελιξία στον δραστήριο τρόπο ζωής σου. Το πέλμα από καουτσούκ προσφέρει σταθερό κράτημα σε διάφορες επιφάνειες, ενώ η αντικραδασμική προστασία από αφρό εξασφαλίζει άνετη εφαρμογή στο πόδι, από τις προπονήσεις σε εξωτερικούς χώρους μέχρι τις υπόλοιπες δραστηριότητες της μέρας σου.
Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.
4.7 Αστέρια
SamanthaG - 09 Φεβ 2022
Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them
MaevaR55539010 - 01 Φεβ 2022
Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.
H G. - 23 Οκτ 2021
Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen