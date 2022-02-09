Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Βιώσιμα υλικά

      Nike City Rep TR

      Γυναικεία παπούτσια προπόνησης

      42,47 €
      64,99 €
      Έκπτωση 34%

      Το Nike City Rep TR είναι ένα ευέλικτο παπούτσι που προσφέρει ανθεκτικότητα και ευελιξία στον δραστήριο τρόπο ζωής σου. Το πέλμα από καουτσούκ προσφέρει σταθερό κράτημα σε διάφορες επιφάνειες, ενώ η αντικραδασμική προστασία από αφρό εξασφαλίζει άνετη εφαρμογή στο πόδι, από τις προπονήσεις σε εξωτερικούς χώρους μέχρι τις υπόλοιπες δραστηριότητες της μέρας σου.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Dark Smoke Grey/Λευκό
      • Στυλ: DA1351-002

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      • Στενή εφαρμογή - Προτίμησε μισό μέγεθος μεγαλύτερο

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Αυτό το προϊόν σχεδιάστηκε υπεύθυνα με τη χρήση ανακυκλωμένων υλικών, από προϊόντα που έχουν ολοκληρώσει τον κύκλο ζωής τους ή/και υπολείμματα της διαδικασίας κατασκευής. Ένα από τα σημαντικότερα βήματα στο ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων είναι η επιλογή των υλικών, καθώς αντιπροσωπεύουν πάνω από το 70% του αποτυπώματος κάθε προϊόντος. Με την επαναχρησιμοποίηση των πλαστικών, των νημάτων και των υφασμάτων, μειώνουμε σημαντικά τις εκπομπές μας. Ο στόχος μας είναι να χρησιμοποιούνται όσο το δυνατόν περισσότερα ανακυκλωμένα υλικά, χωρίς συμβιβασμούς στις επιδόσεις, την ανθεκτικότητα και το στιλ.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      Αξιολογήσεις (3)

      4.7 Αστέρια

      • More Green Than Black

        SamanthaG - 09 Φεβ 2022

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them

      • Confortables

        MaevaR55539010 - 01 Φεβ 2022

        Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.

      • Fijne trainingsschoen

        H G. - 23 Οκτ 2021

        Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen