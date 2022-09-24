Το τρέξιμο είναι κομμάτι της καθημερινότητάς σου και κάθε βήμα σε φέρνει πιο κοντά στην επίτευξη του προσωπικού σου στόχου. Το Nike Air Zoom Pegasus FlyEase σε βοηθά να απογειώσεις τις επιδόσεις σου με την άνετη και έξυπνη σχεδίασή του. Η αίσθηση στήριξης συγκρατεί το πόδι, ενώ η μονάδα Air κάτω από το πέλμα δίνει ώθηση σε κάθε σου βήμα κατά τη μετάβαση από τη φτέρνα στα δάχτυλα. Η τεχνολογία Nike FlyEase λειτουργεί ως λουράκι, εξασφαλίζοντας σταθερή εφαρμογή. Αυτό το πραγματικά αξιόπιστο μοντέλο επιστρέφει. Ώρα να απογειώσεις τις επιδόσεις σου.
4.2 Αστέρια
JoyA724187130 - 24 Σεπ 2022
I hate tying laces so I usually buy the slip-on Flyknit shoes. I decided to try this style because I could customize the colors. That is my favorite part of the shoe and there was finally a nice, rich, neon orange available (vs the pale orange).The velcro style closure adds bulk which I don't like, but what really doesn't appeal to me is the way the top of the shoe lays after its fastened. The shape is odd and uncomfortable, and the center ribbon with my personalized text looks off-centered. Comfort is just okay, the slip-on flyknits have more cushioning. I'll stick to those. It would be great if those could be customized.
MissBJackson - 01 Ιουλ 2022
If you are looking for a nice, comfortable, light weight running shoe, then the Zoom Pegasus Flyease are it. It really feels like you are running on clouds. The shoe runs sightly big, but once I but a thick sock on with them they fit fine. I love how the shoe doesn’t have shoestrings that you tie up, instead a velcro strap that keeps your foot tight and snugged in the shoe. You just put your foot in and go. I’m a sprinter, it felt so good running in them and not once did the strap loosen. Also, the sole of the shoe is very thick and gives you a little height. Although the sole of the shoe is thick the shoe is very light. Even if your not a runner I would recommend these shoes as a every day shoe because of the comfort.
E - 01 Ιουλ 2022
Ultra light weight and very comfortable for being Velcro shoes they don’t feel to tight or too lose.. The design is sleek and comfortable. I use them to work out and the plus is you don’t have to worry about your shoes being untied. The material is very breathable and it’s true to its size.