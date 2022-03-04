Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
|

Δημοφιλείς όροι αναζήτησης

Κορυφαίες προτάσεις

      Nike Air

      Ανδρικό crew από ύφασμα φλις με χνουδωτή υφή στο εσωτερικό

      38,47 €
      69,99 €
      Έκπτωση 45%

      Νιώθοντας νοσταλγία για τη δεκαετία του '90, συνδυάσαμε κλασικές λεπτομέρειες, όπως το λογότυπο Nike Air Futura και την κατασκευή με φάσες, που χαρίζουν προσεγμένη εμφάνιση στο crew Nike Air. Ο συνδυασμός λεπτομερειών με στάμπες τραβά την προσοχή σε αυτό το ζεστό φλις κομμάτι.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Light Bone
      • Στυλ: DM5207-010

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      • Το μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος Medium και έχει ύψος 1,85 m
      • Κανονική εφαρμογή για χαλαρή, άνετη αίσθηση

      Δωρεάν αποστολή και επιστροφές

      Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.

      Αξιολογήσεις (1)

      5 Αστέρια

      • Comfy!!

        Syrena - 04 Μαρ 2022

        This sweatshirt is very comfortable. You could wear it all year round because it is fairly lightweight for a sweatshirt. You could wear it with jeans, sweats or basketball shorts so it’s pretty versatile. My husband is wearing it in the picture and he is 6,5”. We got a large and the sleeves are just a little bit short. It would most likely fit someone who is 6 feet or less perfectly. Overall I would recommend this sweatshirt to a friend. It feels like it is good quality and it will last a while.

        Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση ή προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων.
        #productsprovidedbynike