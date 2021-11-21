Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Βιώσιμα υλικά

      Nike AeroSwift

      Ανδρικό σορτς για τρέξιμο 10 cm

      45,47 €
      64,99 €
      Έκπτωση 30%

      Το σορτς Nike AeroSwift έχει ανάλαφρη σχεδίαση για να είσαι σε απόλυτη ετοιμότητα για τον αγώνα. Η τεχνολογία απομάκρυνσης του ιδρώτα και η αεριζόμενη ζώνη εξασφαλίζουν στεγνή και δροσερή αίσθηση στις μετακινήσεις σου. Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 75% ίνες ανακυκλωμένου πολυέστερ.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Vivid Purple/Bright Crimson
      • Στυλ: CJ7840-552

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      • Το μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος Medium και έχει ύψος 1,86 m
      • Κανονική εφαρμογή για χαλαρή, άνετη αίσθηση
      • Μήκος εσωτερικής ραφής: 9,5 cm (μέγεθος Μ)

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
      • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      Αξιολογήσεις (25)

      3.9 Αστέρια

      • Elow - 22 Νοε 2021

        The product is very comfortable and has excellent support. However the slit tends to run a little bit too high up on the leg. If you are looking for a running shorts with this feature than these shorts are great but if you are not looking to show additional leg skin I would not suggest the short because of the slit.

      • Lightweight shorts

        Chris - 21 Νοε 2021

        These shorts are very lightweight and perfect for running. The material is sweat-wicking and ventilated so these will be good for the summer months. Even the waistband is comfortable. The slit up the side goes all the way up and was a bit to high for me. I got my normal size L and these were smaller than expected. I should have sized up. Overall these are nice eco-friendly running shorts, but keep in mind that they do run small.

      • Awesome running shorts, especially if you like to show some leg

        babymarmotgoescheep - 21 Νοε 2021

        Most important thing first: the split sides on these shorts are *very* deep, basically going all the way up to the waistband. Depending on your comfort level, these might be more revealing than you'd like. I love ogling my husband's legs (and he doesn't mind showing them) though he says they probably aren't his favorite shorts for this reason. Other than the modesty issue, these shorts are super lightweight and while my husband's been enjoying these at the gym, he thinks he'll really get use out of them come summer when it's hot out and you really want something that ventilates.

