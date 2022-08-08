Το εμβληματικό σορτς 2 σε 1 Nike Challenger είναι φτιαγμένο από υφαντό ύφασμα για άνετη εφαρμογή και διαθέτει ολοκαίνουργιο εσωτερικό κολάν με προσχηματισμένη σχεδίαση.Προσφέρει την ευελιξία που αναζητάς από το αγαπημένο σου σορτς.Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από ίνες με τουλάχιστον 75% ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ.
3.3 Αστέρια
AdamD756591275 - 08 Αυγ 2022
These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.
JamesM412209300 - 09 Δεκ 2021
I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.
J E. - 15 Σεπ 2021
They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes