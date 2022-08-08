Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Βιώσιμα υλικά

      Nike Challenger

      Ανδρικό σορτς για τρέξιμο 2 σε 1

      39,99 €

      Το εμβληματικό σορτς 2 σε 1 Nike Challenger είναι φτιαγμένο από υφαντό ύφασμα για άνετη εφαρμογή και διαθέτει ολοκαίνουργιο εσωτερικό κολάν με προσχηματισμένη σχεδίαση.Προσφέρει την ευελιξία που αναζητάς από το αγαπημένο σου σορτς.Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από ίνες με τουλάχιστον 75% ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο
      • Στυλ: CZ9060-010

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      • Το ψηλό και μεγαλόσωμο μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος 2XL και έχει ύψος 2,01 m
      • Κανονική εφαρμογή για χαλαρή, άνετη αίσθηση

      Δωρεάν αποστολή και επιστροφές

      Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
      • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      Αξιολογήσεις (3)

      3.3 Αστέρια

      • Good idea gone bad

        AdamD756591275 - 08 Αυγ 2022

        These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.

      • Very comfortable pair of shorts

        JamesM412209300 - 09 Δεκ 2021

        I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.

      • Not satisfied

        J E. - 15 Σεπ 2021

        They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes