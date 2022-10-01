Φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 40% ανακυκλωμένα υλικά ως προς το βάρος, το Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK είναι ένα αέρινο και ευκολοφόρετο μοντέλο με εξαιρετικά ελαστικό, ανακυκλωμένο ύφασμα Flyknit (και μαλακό κολάρο που αγκαλιάζει τον αστράγαλο).Το ραμμένο σχέδιο Swoosh και το κλιπ φτέρνας από ανακυκλωμένο TPU χαρίζουν μια ιδιαίτερη πινελιά και συνδυάζονται με την απίστευτα μαλακή αντικραδασμική προστασία VaporMax για τις περιηγήσεις σου στην πόλη.
4.5 Αστέρια
Diyar619908181 - 01 Οκτ 2022
I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast
Harrison.10 - 30 Σεπ 2022
Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.
5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 Σεπ 2022
My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!