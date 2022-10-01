Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
|

Δημοφιλείς όροι αναζήτησης

Κορυφαίες προτάσεις

      Βιώσιμα υλικά

      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK

      Ανδρικό παπούτσι

      219,99 €

      Υψηλή βαθμολογία
      Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Anthracite/Μαύρο
      Λευκό/Μαύρο/Metallic Silver/Λευκό

      Φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 40% ανακυκλωμένα υλικά ως προς το βάρος, το Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK είναι ένα αέρινο και ευκολοφόρετο μοντέλο με εξαιρετικά ελαστικό, ανακυκλωμένο ύφασμα Flyknit (και μαλακό κολάρο που αγκαλιάζει τον αστράγαλο).Το ραμμένο σχέδιο Swoosh και το κλιπ φτέρνας από ανακυκλωμένο TPU χαρίζουν μια ιδιαίτερη πινελιά και συνδυάζονται με την απίστευτα μαλακή αντικραδασμική προστασία VaporMax για τις περιηγήσεις σου στην πόλη.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Anthracite/Μαύρο
      • Στυλ: DH4084-001

      Δωρεάν αποστολή και επιστροφές

      Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Αυτό το προϊόν σχεδιάστηκε υπεύθυνα με τη χρήση ανακυκλωμένων υλικών, από προϊόντα που έχουν ολοκληρώσει τον κύκλο ζωής τους ή/και υπολείμματα της διαδικασίας κατασκευής. Ένα από τα σημαντικότερα βήματα στο ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων είναι η επιλογή των υλικών, καθώς αντιπροσωπεύουν πάνω από το 70% του αποτυπώματος κάθε προϊόντος. Με την επαναχρησιμοποίηση των πλαστικών, των νημάτων και των υφασμάτων, μειώνουμε σημαντικά τις εκπομπές μας. Ο στόχος μας είναι να χρησιμοποιούνται όσο το δυνατόν περισσότερα ανακυκλωμένα υλικά, χωρίς συμβιβασμούς στις επιδόσεις, την ανθεκτικότητα και το στιλ.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      Αξιολογήσεις (117)

      4.5 Αστέρια

      • Ich liebe yaraks

        Diyar619908181 - 01 Οκτ 2022

        I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast

      • Comfy & look great but let down by build quality

        Harrison.10 - 30 Σεπ 2022

        Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.

      • Ultra comfortable and dry!

        5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 Σεπ 2022

        My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!