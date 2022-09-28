Με κομψή σχεδίαση που εξασφαλίζει μεγαλύτερη άνεση από το αγαπημένο σου T-Shirt, το Nike Air Presto είναι φτιαγμένο για να προσφέρει όμορφη αίσθηση και εμφάνιση υψηλής ταχύτητας. Η ελαστική επένδυση δημιουργεί άνετη, άψογη εφαρμογή, ενώ ο εξαιρετικά μαλακός αφρός χαρίζει ελαστικότητα σε κάθε βήμα. Φόρεσέ το και είναι σίγουρο ότι δεν θα θέλεις να το αποχωριστείς ποτέ.
Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.
4.7 Αστέρια
PDPTESTScreenname - 28 Σεπ 2022
Excellent shoes with comfort .
WilliamF223466826 - 23 Σεπ 2022
I got these just for daily/casual wear and can say they the comfiest shoes I've ever had. Normally I'm an 11.5 in Nikes, but for these I went with the 12 and they fit perfectly. Because it's a sock like fit there's tons of room for your feet to fit comfortably, and they slide on and off with ease. Not sure how they'd hold up for running or going to the gym, but for casual/daily wear they are easily my favorite shoes I've ever owned. Highly recommend!
af79b76b-6334-4776-b5e2-d39d7dc0a42e - 10 Σεπ 2022
These are very comfortable shoes! Unfortunately just like the last prestos, the durability is very weak. Tears along the side after a month or 2... I bought them for the comfort but will not buy again because they wear out too quick and I just wear them to work.