      Βιώσιμα υλικά

      Nike Air Max Dawn

      Ανδρικά παπούτσια

      119,99 €

      Υψηλή βαθμολογία
      Sail/Coconut Milk/Λευκό
      Λευκό/Μαύρο/University Gold/Gorge Green

      Το Nike Air Max Dawn είναι βασισμένο στα χαρακτηριστικά των αθλητικών μοντέλων στίβου, αλλά με οικολογική σχεδίαση, καθώς περιλαμβάνει τουλάχιστον 20% ανακυκλωμένα υλικά ως προς το βάρος. Το απαλό σουέντ και το αέρινο ύφασμα συνδυάζουν το ρετρό στιλ για τρέξιμο με τη μοντέρνα σχεδίαση. Η ενδιάμεση σόλα από μαλακό αφρό έχει λοξή σχεδίαση στη φτέρνα για περισσότερη ενέργεια, ενώ το μοτίβο της εξωτερικής σόλας χαρίζει μοναδική πρόσφυση στο στιλ σου. Επιπλέον, η αντικραδασμική προστασία Air προσφέρει εξαιρετική αίσθηση όλη μέρα.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Λευκό/Μαύρο/University Gold/Gorge Green
      • Στυλ: DM0013-101

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Αυτό το προϊόν σχεδιάστηκε υπεύθυνα με τη χρήση ανακυκλωμένων υλικών, από προϊόντα που έχουν ολοκληρώσει τον κύκλο ζωής τους ή/και υπολείμματα της διαδικασίας κατασκευής. Ένα από τα σημαντικότερα βήματα στο ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων είναι η επιλογή των υλικών, καθώς αντιπροσωπεύουν πάνω από το 70% του αποτυπώματος κάθε προϊόντος. Με την επαναχρησιμοποίηση των πλαστικών, των νημάτων και των υφασμάτων, μειώνουμε σημαντικά τις εκπομπές μας. Ο στόχος μας είναι να χρησιμοποιούνται όσο το δυνατόν περισσότερα ανακυκλωμένα υλικά, χωρίς συμβιβασμούς στις επιδόσεις, την ανθεκτικότητα και το στιλ.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      Αξιολογήσεις (25)

      4.2 Αστέρια

      • A bit much

        Chunky - 14 Αυγ 2022

        The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.

      • Outstanding Future/Retro Comfort

        FA110 - 14 Αυγ 2022

        I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.

      • Great sneakers

        Joe - 13 Ιουλ 2022

        This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.

