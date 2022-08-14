Το Nike Air Max Dawn είναι βασισμένο στα χαρακτηριστικά των αθλητικών μοντέλων στίβου, αλλά με οικολογική σχεδίαση, καθώς περιλαμβάνει τουλάχιστον 20% ανακυκλωμένα υλικά ως προς το βάρος. Το απαλό σουέντ και το αέρινο ύφασμα συνδυάζουν το ρετρό στιλ για τρέξιμο με τη μοντέρνα σχεδίαση. Η ενδιάμεση σόλα από μαλακό αφρό έχει λοξή σχεδίαση στη φτέρνα για περισσότερη ενέργεια, ενώ το μοτίβο της εξωτερικής σόλας χαρίζει μοναδική πρόσφυση στο στιλ σου. Επιπλέον, η αντικραδασμική προστασία Air προσφέρει εξαιρετική αίσθηση όλη μέρα.
4.2 Αστέρια
Chunky - 14 Αυγ 2022
The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.
FA110 - 14 Αυγ 2022
I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.
Joe - 13 Ιουλ 2022
This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.