τα Nike Air Max 95 Essential είναι εμπνευσμένα από το ανθρώπινο σώμα. Η ενδιάμεση σόλα αναπαριστά τη σπονδυλική στήλη, οι διαδοχικές φάσες αναπαριστούν τους μύες, οι θηλιές των κορδονιών αποτελούν τα πλευρά του παπουτσιού και το διχτυωτό επάνω μέρος είναι το δέρμα.
4.3 Αστέρια
john867322083 - 17 Σεπ 2022
Bad Shoes the sides and the soles were after peeling off after only using for several months Most likely the worst shoe I've ever had definitely will not recommend these if your looking for something for daily use
2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - 07 Σεπ 2022
this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable
S U. - 03 Φεβ 2022
Sadly not a good fit...Will reorder