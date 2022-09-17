Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Nike Air Max 95 Essential

      Ανδρικό παπούτσι

      179,99 €

      Υψηλή βαθμολογία
      Μαύρο/Dark Grey/Μαύρο
      τα Nike Air Max 95 Essential είναι εμπνευσμένα από το ανθρώπινο σώμα. Η ενδιάμεση σόλα αναπαριστά τη σπονδυλική στήλη, οι διαδοχικές φάσες αναπαριστούν τους μύες, οι θηλιές των κορδονιών αποτελούν τα πλευρά του παπουτσιού και το διχτυωτό επάνω μέρος είναι το δέρμα.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Dark Grey/Μαύρο
      • Στυλ: CI3705-001

      Αξιολογήσεις (33)

      4.3 Αστέρια

      • Bad shoes

        john867322083 - 17 Σεπ 2022

        Bad Shoes the sides and the soles were after peeling off after only using for several months Most likely the worst shoe I've ever had definitely will not recommend these if your looking for something for daily use

      • Sole crumbles in few months

        2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - 07 Σεπ 2022

        this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable

      • Nice shoe

        S U. - 03 Φεβ 2022

        Sadly not a good fit...Will reorder