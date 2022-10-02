Αντλώντας έμπνευση από το Smith Rock, δημιουργήσαμε το ελαφρύ και ανθεκτικό παντελόνι cargo Nike ACG "Smith Summit". Προσφέρει χαλαρή αίσθηση ενώ μετατρέπεται εύκολα σε σορτς, όταν οι θερμοκρασίες ανεβαίνουν. Διαθέτει πολλές τσέπες που προσφέρουν εύκολη πρόσβαση στον εξοπλισμό σου, αλλά και έναν κρίκο για την τοποθέτηση των κλειδιών σου. Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από ίνες που περιέχουν τουλάχιστον 75% ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ και ανακυκλωμένο νάιλον.
5 Αστέρια
ZacZ530788556 - 02 Οκτ 2022
These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!
LukeS425169371 - 07 Ιουλ 2022
I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.