      Βιώσιμα υλικά

      Nike ACG Smith Summit

      Ανδρικό παντελόνι cargo

      189,99 €

      Gold Suede/Ale Brown/Ale Brown/Sanddrift
      Velvet Brown/Μαύρο/Ironstone/Sanddrift

      Αντλώντας έμπνευση από το Smith Rock, δημιουργήσαμε το ελαφρύ και ανθεκτικό παντελόνι cargo Nike ACG "Smith Summit". Προσφέρει χαλαρή αίσθηση ενώ μετατρέπεται εύκολα σε σορτς, όταν οι θερμοκρασίες ανεβαίνουν. Διαθέτει πολλές τσέπες που προσφέρουν εύκολη πρόσβαση στον εξοπλισμό σου, αλλά και έναν κρίκο για την τοποθέτηση των κλειδιών σου. Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από ίνες που περιέχουν τουλάχιστον 75% ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ και ανακυκλωμένο νάιλον.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Velvet Brown/Μαύρο/Ironstone/Sanddrift
      • Στυλ: DN3943-220

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      • Το μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος Medium και έχει ύψος 1,88 m
      • Ριχτή εφαρμογή για άνετη αίσθηση

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Το ανακυκλωμένο νάιλον στα προϊόντα Nike κατασκευάζεται από διάφορα υλικά, όπως ανακυκλωμένα χαλιά και χρησιμοποιημένα δίχτυα ψαρέματος. Το νάιλον καθαρίζεται, υποβάλλεται σε διαλογή και μετατρέπεται σε νιφάδες πριν υποβληθεί σε χημικές ή μηχανικές διεργασίες ανακύκλωσης για τη δημιουργία νέων, ανακυκλωμένων νημάτων από νάιλον.
      • Τα ρούχα που προέρχονται από υλικά ανακυκλωμένου νάιλον μειώνουν τις εκπομπές άνθρακα έως 50% σε σχέση με το νέο νάιλον.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      Αξιολογήσεις (2)

      5 Αστέρια

      • Almost TOO comfortable. Nike, more color options please!

        ZacZ530788556 - 02 Οκτ 2022

        These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!

      • Buy these NOW!

        LukeS425169371 - 07 Ιουλ 2022

        I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.