      Βιώσιμα υλικά

      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

      Ανδρικό κολάν για τρέξιμο

      49,99 €

      Υψηλή βαθμολογία

      Διατήρησε σταθερό τον ρυθμό σου με το κολάν Nike Dri-FIT Challenger.Διαθέτει ελαστική σχεδίαση που σε βοηθά να τρέχεις χωρίς περιορισμούς.Οι πολλές τσέπες επιτρέπουν τη μεταφορά των απαραίτητων αντικειμένων σου για πολλά χιλιόμετρα.Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 75% ίνες ανακυκλωμένου πολυέστερ.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο
      • Στυλ: CZ8830-010

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      • Το μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος Medium και έχει ύψος 1,91 m
      • Το ψηλό και μεγαλόσωμο μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος 2XL και έχει ύψος 1,96 m
      • Στενή εφαρμογή για αίσθηση που αγκαλιάζει το σώμα

      Δωρεάν αποστολή και επιστροφές

      Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
      • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      Αξιολογήσεις (15)

      4.7 Αστέρια

      • Soo comfy

        DavidW383251015 - 03 Φεβ 2022

        I can only add to the others. Reaally comfortable and the zippers on the bottom make it SO much easier to put them on. I like the reflective stripes to stay visible on the street. Back pocket fits even large phones nicely . Bought size S at 178cm 70kg and they fit just right. Gonna purchase another pair

      • Best tights ever!

        stevem - 16 Ιαν 2022

        THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!

      • Fällt größer aus

        VictoriaK564236338 - 05 Ιαν 2022

        Die Tights an sich ist super und bequem. Die fällt aber zu groß auf. Mein Mann trägt eigentlich immer Tights in Größe L, bei diesem Modell dürfte er aber auf Größe M umsteigen. Mir persönlich gefällt den Gurtbereich. Bei anderen Tights hier auf der Webseite ist nur eine Gummi drauf. Bei diesem Modell ist noch richtigen doppelten Gurt eingenäht. Und lange Zips an den Seiten unten finde ich gut. Die Strapazierfähigkeit kann man noch nicht bewerten, wir haben die Bestellung mit der Größe M (die Größe wo anderes gefunden) nur Heute erhalten