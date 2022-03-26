Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Βιώσιμα υλικά

      Nike Dri-FIT Miler

      Ανδρική μακρυμάνικη μπλούζα για τρέξιμο

      37,99 €

      Υψηλή βαθμολογία

      Αντιμετώπισε τις προκλήσεις της διαδρομής σου με αυτό το ανάλαφρο κομμάτι που προσφέρει κάλυψη από τον ήλιο.Η μπλούζα Nike Dri-FIT Miler είναι φτιαγμένη από απαλό ύφασμα που απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα, προσφέροντας στεγνή και άνετη αίσθηση στους δρομείς κάθε επιπέδου.Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο με ίνες από 100% ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο
      • Στυλ: DD4576-010

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      • Το μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος Medium και έχει ύψος 1,88 m
      • Κανονική εφαρμογή για χαλαρή, άνετη αίσθηση

      Δωρεάν αποστολή και επιστροφές

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
      • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      Αξιολογήσεις (28)

      4.4 Αστέρια

      • Size Up. Actually Slim Fit

        EdwardH - 26 Μαρ 2022

        I wear a lot of Nike Dri-Fit shirts and this definitely runs SMALL. It's much more like slim fit. Size up Otherwise it's extremely comfortable and great quality.

      • Comfortable basic, a staple for your closet

        Agarsh - 13 Νοε 2021

        This shirt was originally meant for me (5’9”, 165 lb female) but was quickly stolen by my husband (5’11”, 165 male) because it’s really soft and comfortable, and seems durable/well made. On both of us, the large was a little big if you’re looking for a very fitted feel. For a casual shirt to wear it was a good size. We both have pretty long arms though and appreciated the arm length. It definitely didn’t feel restrictive, but that may also have to do with the size. I felt very comfortable to wear it all day long - it was very breathable. My husband said it was cut well and hid his “dad bod”! So this was definitely a great addition to the wardrobe. Overall it’s a good staple to have

      • Awesome Shirt

        Neen - 13 Νοε 2021

        The Nike Dri-Fit Miler top is buttery soft and super comfortable! My son said it felt nice and soft against his skin and was easy to move around in while playing soccer! We loved this top and will recommend to anyone!

