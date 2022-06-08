Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Τιμώντας την ιστορία που έχει τις ρίζες της στην κουλτούρα του τένις, το Nike Court Legacy είναι ένα διαχρονικό βασικό κομμάτι. Το δέρμα με ανάγλυφη υφή στο επάνω μέρος, οι κλασικές ραφές και το ρετρό σχέδιο Swoosh σε βοηθούν να συνδυάζεις τον αθλητισμό με τη μόδα. Επίσης, προσφέρει υπέροχη εμφάνιση που σέβεται το περιβάλλον.

      • Αυτό το προϊόν σχεδιάστηκε υπεύθυνα με τη χρήση ανακυκλωμένων υλικών, από προϊόντα που έχουν ολοκληρώσει τον κύκλο ζωής τους ή/και υπολείμματα της διαδικασίας κατασκευής. Ένα από τα σημαντικότερα βήματα στο ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων είναι η επιλογή των υλικών, καθώς αντιπροσωπεύουν πάνω από το 70% του αποτυπώματος κάθε προϊόντος. Με την επαναχρησιμοποίηση των πλαστικών, των νημάτων και των υφασμάτων, μειώνουμε σημαντικά τις εκπομπές μας. Ο στόχος μας είναι να χρησιμοποιούνται όσο το δυνατόν περισσότερα ανακυκλωμένα υλικά, χωρίς συμβιβασμούς στις επιδόσεις, την ανθεκτικότητα και το στιλ.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

        Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.

        These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.