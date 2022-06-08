Τιμώντας την ιστορία που έχει τις ρίζες της στην κουλτούρα του τένις, το Nike Court Legacy είναι ένα διαχρονικό βασικό κομμάτι. Το δέρμα με ανάγλυφη υφή στο επάνω μέρος, οι κλασικές ραφές και το ρετρό σχέδιο Swoosh σε βοηθούν να συνδυάζεις τον αθλητισμό με τη μόδα. Επίσης, προσφέρει υπέροχη εμφάνιση που σέβεται το περιβάλλον.
4.5 Αστέρια
LoganP - 08 Ιουν 2022
Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.
9953205502 - 22 Μαΐ 2022
These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.