      Βιώσιμα υλικά

      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

      Ανδρικά παπούτσια

      159,99 €

      Υψηλή βαθμολογία
      Ghost Green/Pink Blast/Photo Blue/Μαύρο
      Pure Platinum/Λευκό/Pure Platinum/Μαύρο
      Μαύρο/Λευκό

      Θέλοντας να τιμήσουμε την κληρονομιά και την καινοτομία, συνδυάσαμε δύο εμβληματικά μοντέλα (παλιό και καινούργιο), δημιουργώντας ένα αποτέλεσμα που ξεπερνά τα αναμενόμενα με το Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer. Το απίστευτα ανάλαφρο και αέρινο Flyknit συνδυάζεται με την εξαιρετικά άνετη αντικραδασμική προστασία Air Max. Δέσε τα κορδόνια και τράβηξε όλα τα βλέμματα στα πόδια σου.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Pure Platinum/Λευκό/Pure Platinum/Μαύρο
      • Στυλ: DJ6106-002

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      • Χαλαρή εφαρμογή - Προτίμησε μισό νούμερο μικρότερο

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Αυτό το προϊόν σχεδιάστηκε υπεύθυνα με τη χρήση ανακυκλωμένων υλικών, από προϊόντα που έχουν ολοκληρώσει τον κύκλο ζωής τους ή/και υπολείμματα της διαδικασίας κατασκευής. Ένα από τα σημαντικότερα βήματα στο ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων είναι η επιλογή των υλικών, καθώς αντιπροσωπεύουν πάνω από το 70% του αποτυπώματος κάθε προϊόντος. Με την επαναχρησιμοποίηση των πλαστικών, των νημάτων και των υφασμάτων, μειώνουμε σημαντικά τις εκπομπές μας. Ο στόχος μας είναι να χρησιμοποιούνται όσο το δυνατόν περισσότερα ανακυκλωμένα υλικά, χωρίς συμβιβασμούς στις επιδόσεις, την ανθεκτικότητα και το στιλ.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      Αξιολογήσεις (28)

      4.2 Αστέρια

      • Best workout shoe

        Sammy22 - 22 Σεπ 2022

        This has got to be the best running shoe on the market. The material is perfect if you tend to sweat while running so no odor stays. Also very easy to clean the material if needed. They fit true to size but i do have to say the only downside with these is they do take a little bit more time to put on but no issue. These are the most comfortable shoe I own so definitely worth it.

      • The best of both worlds

        Rue - 22 Σεπ 2022

        This shoe is the perfect blend of the Nike pre day and Nike fly knit runner. It was immediately comfy as you slide it on. ZERO Break-in required. Insanely comfortable and ready to rock right out of the box. It does run a tad long but wide footers will need the 1/2 upsize to feel comfortable in the already luxurious silhouette. It rivals the Pegasus and offers a solid base for anyone looking to do some serious running or recovery running. The midsole is insanely comfortable and the air max unit is bouncier than expected since it isn’t caged. The laces hold well and the fly knit doesn’t seem like it will fall apart. The waffle tread system is perfect to keep you locked in and locked down.

      • Quality Comfort

        Jamal - 22 Σεπ 2022

        The fit of the shoes are extremely form fitting. The shoe fits like a glove and is comfortable for my cardio needs. The design of the shoes is unique, I usually stay away from mesh shoes, but this was well thought out in its color scheme. The mesh like material makes the shoe very breathable, so even on hot day of walking outside, my feet stayed cool. Definitely can wear this shoes all day and is versatile for exercising and casual enough for work. The the thing I liked best about the shoe is the color scheme, the checkered black,white,gray gives it a mild appearance but stands out because of the mesh design.

