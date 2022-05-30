Το Nike Air Max AP διαθέτει κομψή, αθλητική σχεδίαση που ενώνει το παρελθόν με το παρόν προσφέροντας άνετη εφαρμογή κορυφαίας κατηγορίας. Οι εντυπωσιακές κλασικές λεπτομέρειες παραπέμπουν στο Air Max 97, ενώ το κομψό επάνω μέρος και η πιο μαλακή ενδιάμεση σόλα χαρίζουν μοντέρνο στιλ. Η σχεδίαση χαμηλού προφίλ, που περιλαμβάνει μαλακό κολάρο με επένδυση, αέρινο διχτυωτό υλικό και άνετη επένδυση πάτου, μπορεί να φορεθεί με κάθε σύνολο.
StephenS - 30 Μαΐ 2022
Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!
SirojiddinZ - 19 Μαΐ 2022
It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.
4789294996 - 22 Απρ 2022
These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.