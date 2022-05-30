Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
|

Δημοφιλείς όροι αναζήτησης

Κορυφαίες προτάσεις

      Nike Air Max AP

      Ανδρικά παπούτσια

      119,99 €

      Υψηλή βαθμολογία
      Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Volt/Μαύρο
      Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Bright Crimson/Λευκό
      Λευκό/Bright Crimson/Μαύρο

      Το Nike Air Max AP διαθέτει κομψή, αθλητική σχεδίαση που ενώνει το παρελθόν με το παρόν προσφέροντας άνετη εφαρμογή κορυφαίας κατηγορίας. Οι εντυπωσιακές κλασικές λεπτομέρειες παραπέμπουν στο Air Max 97, ενώ το κομψό επάνω μέρος και η πιο μαλακή ενδιάμεση σόλα χαρίζουν μοντέρνο στιλ. Η σχεδίαση χαμηλού προφίλ, που περιλαμβάνει μαλακό κολάρο με επένδυση, αέρινο διχτυωτό υλικό και άνετη επένδυση πάτου, μπορεί να φορεθεί με κάθε σύνολο.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Λευκό/Bright Crimson/Μαύρο
      • Στυλ: CU4826-100

      Δωρεάν αποστολή και επιστροφές

      Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.

      Αξιολογήσεις (41)

      4.1 Αστέρια

      • Underrated entirely

        StephenS - 30 Μαΐ 2022

        Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!

      • Good shoes.

        SirojiddinZ - 19 Μαΐ 2022

        It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.

      • Short Term Shoe

        4789294996 - 22 Απρ 2022

        These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.