Εξαιρετικά άνετη εφαρμογή. Απόλυτη αξιοπιστία. Το Nike Air Max 90 παραμένει πιστό στο στιλ του αρχικού μοντέλου χάρη στην εμβληματική σόλα με μοτίβο waffle, στις ραμμένες επικαλύψεις και τις πινελιές από TPU στις καψουλιέρες. Τα διαφορετικά χρώματα χαρίζουν μοντέρνα εμφάνιση και αίσθηση.
5 Αστέρια
KatarzynaT824677028 - 27 Ιουν 2022
Są piękne!
JasonS - 04 Ιουν 2022
These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.