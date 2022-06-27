Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
|

Δημοφιλείς όροι αναζήτησης

Κορυφαίες προτάσεις

      Nike Air Max 90

      Ανδρικά παπούτσια

      139,99 €

      Court Purple/Lemon Drop/Wolf Grey/Μαύρο
      Ridgerock/Turbo Green/Saturn Gold/Μαύρο
      Σχεδίασε το δικό σου προϊόν με το Nike By You

      Εξαιρετικά άνετη εφαρμογή. Απόλυτη αξιοπιστία. Το Nike Air Max 90 παραμένει πιστό στο στιλ του αρχικού μοντέλου χάρη στην εμβληματική σόλα με μοτίβο waffle, στις ραμμένες επικαλύψεις και τις πινελιές από TPU στις καψουλιέρες. Τα διαφορετικά χρώματα χαρίζουν μοντέρνα εμφάνιση και αίσθηση.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Court Purple/Lemon Drop/Wolf Grey/Μαύρο
      • Στυλ: DC6083-500

      Δωρεάν αποστολή και επιστροφές

      Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.

      Αξιολογήσεις (2)

      5 Αστέρια

      • Polecam!

        KatarzynaT824677028 - 27 Ιουν 2022

        Są piękne!

      • Sickness!

        JasonS - 04 Ιουν 2022

        These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.