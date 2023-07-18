Απόλαυσε την άνεση ενώ φοράς ένα εμβληματικό μοντέλο. Αυτά τα sneaker συνδυάζουν τα καλύτερα στοιχεία και των δύο ειδών: την απαλή αίσθηση ενός παπουτσιού για περπάτημα και την εμφάνιση που προσφέρει το απαράμιλλο στιλ του AJ11. Οι θηλιές ενίσχυσης στα κορδόνια διευκολύνουν την εφαρμογή και την αφαίρεση του παπουτσιού, ενώ ο μαλακός αφρός κάτω από το πέλμα διαθέτει προεξοχές από καουτσούκ στα κατάλληλα σημεία για πρόσφυση.
4.9 Αστέρια
JoelT995941101 - 18 Ιουλ 2023
My favorite shoes that I have ever had. I love sneakers and these are all around awesome. They are very comfortable. They fit great. Some Nike's fit kind of strange. These fit so comfortably and they look great. They have a timeless design. I have loved this show since they first came out years ago.
OmerA884191334 - 22 Οκτ 2022
I love these! the white, black, and sky blue go amazingly well together! The comfort on these shoes are the best, I strongly recommend that you get these shoes. Also, don’t wear these shoes in rocky places, messes up the gum bottom. You need crease protectors for these btw, get it! (Last thing: You SHOULD wear these for hoop on, really good shoes to use!) .
Warls - 10 Αυγ 2022
Jordans, what else can you say when you mention the name. Altho not exactly like the 11's, people have recognized its look. They ask why I'm using such shoes for work! Jordan's Cmft line is fittingly perfect to enjoy wearing J's without worrying about the all day discomfort or getting them messy. Takes some days to break in, but so far so good with cushioned socks. Can't comment yet on durability but they're confidently holding up very well. Highly recommended for every, all-day wear.