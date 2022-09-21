Με τόσο άψογη εφαρμογή και εκπληκτική εμφάνιση, το Swoosh δεν είναι απαραίτητο. Από την εξωτερική σόλα με καουτσούκ Crater και τις λεπτομέρειες από υφαντό ύφασμα με καρό μοτίβο μέχρι το ελαστικό ύφασμα που αγκαλιάζει το πόδι και την αντικραδασμική προστασία Nike Air, το Huarache είναι ένα έπαθλο για τα πόδια σου.
4.8 Αστέρια
Adamp455145801 - 21 Σεπ 2022
I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.
15205622022 - 08 Σεπ 2022
Ma première paire d’air Huarache (enfin!). Très belles chaussures, originales & confortables, livrées à la bonne taille. Pour plus de confort, on peut les commander avec une demie pointure supplémentaire. A voir à l’utilisation!
AlexanderB628004524 - 08 Σεπ 2022
10/10, as a big fan of Huarache — couldn't miss it. Unfortunately, my regular size turned out to bee too small — will be taking plus half a US size at least