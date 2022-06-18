Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Nike Air Force 1 Luxe

      Ανδρικά παπούτσια

      149,99 €

      Η λάμψη ενός κορυφαίου μοντέλου συνεχίζεται με το Nike Air Force 1 Luxe, την ανανεωμένη εκδοχή του κλασικού μπασκετικού μοντέλου με τα καλύτερα στοιχεία που γνωρίζουμε όλοι: ραμμένες επικαλύψεις, εντυπωσιακά χρώματα και απόλυτα ισορροπημένο στιλ μπάσκετ για εμφάνιση που μαγνητίζει τα βλέμματα.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Summit White/Light Bone/Summit White
      • Στυλ: DD9605-100

      Αξιολογήσεις (7)

      3.9 Αστέρια

      • Huge Force 1's

        MichaelC - 18 Ιουν 2022

        I've been wearing air forces for a long time, these are by far the biggest/tallest and heaviest. They are about 2 pounds each shoe! I also have no idea what material they are on the outside or how to clean them. There is no information on this anywhere, and it for sure isn't leather. Its almost like some kind of suede. They look good on foot, comfortable, just big and heavy. No idea how long they will stay looking good, hope to find out how to care for them.

      • omw to get them shoe carnival laces :/

        CharlesG - 17 Ιουν 2022

        love the shoes, but when I received them, one shoes lace was at least 6 inches longer than the other. I messaged with a representative to try and see if they could send me some equal-length laces but they could not help me unless I exchanged them for another pair. they're also about three times as heavy as your average pair of forces.

      • Sehr zufrieden

        D A. - 20 Ιαν 2022

        Super cooler Schuh durch extra breite und schwere Sohle. Trotzdem genauso bequem wie der klassische Air Force 1.