      Nike Air Force 1 '07

      Ανδρικά παπούτσια

      119,99 €

      Υψηλή βαθμολογία
      Λευκό/Λευκό
      Σχεδίασε το δικό σου προϊόν με το Nike By You

      Η λαμπερή πορεία ενός κορυφαίου μοντέλου συνεχίζεται με το Nike Air Force 1 '07. Η ανανεωμένη εκδοχή του αρχικού μοντέλου μπάσκετ διαθέτει τα καλύτερα στοιχεία που γνωρίζουμε και περιμένουμε όλοι: ανθεκτικές ραμμένες επικαλύψεις, κομψά φινιρίσματα και απόλυτα ισορροπημένες λεπτομέρειες για λαμπερή εμφάνιση.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Λευκό/Λευκό
      • Στυλ: CW2288-111

      Δωρεάν αποστολή και επιστροφές

      Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.

      Αξιολογήσεις (830)

      4.8 Αστέρια

      • LuisEnriqueC626516920 - 25 Σεπ 2022

        good.

      • the perfect shoe

        ΘανάσηςΧ574154750 - 23 Σεπ 2022

        its so comfortable so nice on the feet and so beautiful shoe it goes with everything but for me personally i would like the other tongue the soft one not this one with leather

      • Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces

        e78814d4-a22c-4da2-af69-b16e168c5237 - 17 Σεπ 2022

        Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces. I would recommend purchasing the crease protector, true air force 1 heads know what I'm talking about.