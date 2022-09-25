Η λαμπερή πορεία ενός κορυφαίου μοντέλου συνεχίζεται με το Nike Air Force 1 '07. Η ανανεωμένη εκδοχή του αρχικού μοντέλου μπάσκετ διαθέτει τα καλύτερα στοιχεία που γνωρίζουμε και περιμένουμε όλοι: ανθεκτικές ραμμένες επικαλύψεις, κομψά φινιρίσματα και απόλυτα ισορροπημένες λεπτομέρειες για λαμπερή εμφάνιση.
Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.
4.8 Αστέρια
LuisEnriqueC626516920 - 25 Σεπ 2022
good.
ΘανάσηςΧ574154750 - 23 Σεπ 2022
its so comfortable so nice on the feet and so beautiful shoe it goes with everything but for me personally i would like the other tongue the soft one not this one with leather
e78814d4-a22c-4da2-af69-b16e168c5237 - 17 Σεπ 2022
Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces. I would recommend purchasing the crease protector, true air force 1 heads know what I'm talking about.