Δέσε τα κορδόνια σου και νιώσε την ενέργεια που έφερε την επανάσταση στο μπάσκετ. Ένα από τα πιο ελαφριά παπούτσια αγώνων Air Jordan που έχουμε δημιουργήσει μέχρι σήμερα, το AJ XXXVI έχει λιτό αλλά ανθεκτικό επάνω μέρος με ενισχυμένη επικάλυψη. Διαθέτει επίσης αντικραδασμική προστασία Zoom Air για πιο υψηλή απόκριση. Βγες στο γήπεδο με τη σιγουριά της απόλυτης άνεσης σε κάθε σου κίνηση.
Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.
4.5 Αστέρια
mykolal235740365 - 02 Οκτ 2022
My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!
885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27 Σεπ 2022
Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.
GabrielaS138469298 - 04 Αυγ 2022
In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer