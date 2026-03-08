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Τσάντα ώμου για το γυμναστήριο Nike (28 L) - Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Λευκό

Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά

Nike

Τσάντα ώμου για το γυμναστήριο (28 L)

39,99 €
Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Λευκό
Pink Smoke/Μαύρο/Λευκό
Cream II/Μαύρο/Sail
ΕΝΑ ΜΕΓΕΘΟΣ

Όποια και αν είναι η πορεία της προπόνησής σου, αυτή η τσάντα είναι φτιαγμένη για να καλύψει κάθε σου ανάγκη. Διαθέτει πολλές βαθιές τσέπες στο εσωτερικό, τόσο ανοιχτές όσο και με φερμουάρ, για πρόσθετη ασφάλεια. Οι τσέπες μπροστά και πίσω προσφέρουν εύκολη πρόσβαση σε μικροαντικείμενα. Επιπλέον, το μέγεθος αυτής της τσάντας ώμου είναι παραπλανητικό, καθώς στα πλαϊνά διαθέτει υφασμάτινες φάσες που επεκτείνονται, εξασφαλίζοντας επιπλέον χώρο όποτε χρειάζεται.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Λευκό
  • Στυλ: IH7964-010

Nike

39,99 €

Όποια και αν είναι η πορεία της προπόνησής σου, αυτή η τσάντα είναι φτιαγμένη για να καλύψει κάθε σου ανάγκη. Διαθέτει πολλές βαθιές τσέπες στο εσωτερικό, τόσο ανοιχτές όσο και με φερμουάρ, για πρόσθετη ασφάλεια. Οι τσέπες μπροστά και πίσω προσφέρουν εύκολη πρόσβαση σε μικροαντικείμενα. Επιπλέον, το μέγεθος αυτής της τσάντας ώμου είναι παραπλανητικό, καθώς στα πλαϊνά διαθέτει υφασμάτινες φάσες που επεκτείνονται, εξασφαλίζοντας επιπλέον χώρο όποτε χρειάζεται.

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Τσέπες στο εξωτερικό με σούστα στη μία πλευρά και κλείσιμο με αυτοκόλλητο υλικό στην άλλη.
  • Δύο επιλογές μεταφοράς: ως μακριά τσάντα tote ή με κοντά χερούλια για εύκολη πρόσβαση.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • 41 cm (Μ) x 33 cm (Π) x 13 cm (Y)
  • 100% πολυέστερ
  • Επιφανειακό καθάρισμα
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Λευκό
  • Στυλ: IH7964-010

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

    • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
    • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.

Κριτικές (10)

4.7 αστέρια

  • Gym Tote

    Savage

    The bag is a excellent for leaving work and transitioning to the gym. It holds up well. I’m able to carry my gym clothes, workout equipment and my work laptop all in one with no worry. This bag has side zippers to expand the sides which makes it great for extra room. Then there’s also a front pocket to carry keys or headphones for easy access.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Roomy Gym tote - ish

    Working PNW millennial

    I really wanted to love this tote - it has multiple pockets on the inside, a zipper both at the top and inside, & a smaller outside pocket for quick stashing keys. Sadly, I used this more to haul my laptop & work supplies around and even then I found the strap length frustrating. I wish it had longer straps - otherwise it just feels like an oversized purse that I can barely fit my gym clothes in & shoes if they're clean. I don't think I'd buy this again.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • GREAT all purpose bag

    RJBurpee

    This gym tote has easily become my favorite all purpose bag. I’ve used it to carry all my stuff into work, to take to the gym, the basketball court, even to the mailbox when I knew I had several packages. The expandable sides makes this an absolute stand out bag. I’ve never had a tote bag that could easily fit a basketball and more items. Once fully packed, it fit my basketball, 40oz water bottle and a hoodie and I still could have put more inside. I love the open pocket on the outside to easily slip my phone and lip balm in and out. The zipper pocket on the inside for safe keeping when I need it as well as the slot pockets inside make for easy organization. The material is super easy to wipe down if you spill or get it dirty from sitting it on the floor. This will become my new personal item carry on for traveling because my purse fits inside along with several other items at the same time. I will be purchasing these as gifts for sure!

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Τσάντα ώμου για το γυμναστήριο Nike (28 L)

Nike

39,99 €

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