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Τσάντα γυμναστηρίου για προπόνηση Nike Brasilia (μέγεθος L, 95 L) - Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Λευκό

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Nike Brasilia

Τσάντα γυμναστηρίου για προπόνηση (μέγεθος L, 95 L)

49,99 €
ΕΝΑ ΜΕΓΕΘΟΣ

Η τσάντα προπόνησης Nike Brasilia προσφέρει εύκολη πρόσβαση σε ολόκληρο τον εξοπλισμό προπόνησης και όχι μόνο. Η πλαϊνή θήκη επιτρέπει την ξεχωριστή αποθήκευση παπουτσιών, ενώ οι εσωτερικές και εξωτερικές τσέπες εξασφαλίζουν απόλυτη οργάνωση. Μπορείς να το χρησιμοποιήσεις για τις διαδρομές σου προς το γυμναστήριο ή τις εξορμήσεις του Σαββατοκύριακου. Σκέφτεσαι τίποτα καλύτερο;


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Λευκό
  • Στυλ: IB4391-010

Nike Brasilia

49,99 €

Η τσάντα προπόνησης Nike Brasilia προσφέρει εύκολη πρόσβαση σε ολόκληρο τον εξοπλισμό προπόνησης και όχι μόνο. Η πλαϊνή θήκη επιτρέπει την ξεχωριστή αποθήκευση παπουτσιών, ενώ οι εσωτερικές και εξωτερικές τσέπες εξασφαλίζουν απόλυτη οργάνωση. Μπορείς να το χρησιμοποιήσεις για τις διαδρομές σου προς το γυμναστήριο ή τις εξορμήσεις του Σαββατοκύριακου. Σκέφτεσαι τίποτα καλύτερο;

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Κύρια θήκη με φερμουάρ για ασφαλή αποθήκευση απαραίτητων αντικειμένων.
  • Εσωτερική θήκη με φερμουάρ που επιτρέπει την ξεχωριστή αποθήκευση παπουτσιών και ιδρωμένων ρούχων από τον υπόλοιπο εξοπλισμό.
  • Πάτος με επικάλυψη για προστασία των αντικειμένων από χτυπήματα, γρατζουνιές και διαρροές.
  • Οι εξωτερικές τσέπες εξασφαλίζουν εύκολη πρόσβαση στα απαραίτητα αντικείμενα.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • 71 cm (Μ) x 36 cm (Π) x 36 cm (Υ)
  • 95 L
  • Αποσπώμενο λουράκι ώμου
  • 100% πολυέστερ
  • Επιφανειακό καθάρισμα
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Λευκό
  • Στυλ: IB4391-010

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (9)

4.7 αστέρια

  • Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag

    SLondon

    The Nike Brasilia Duffel bag is a great bag that can be used for multiple purposes. It’s comfortable to carry, has lots of compartments, and has fits all my coaching gear without feeling too bulky, and has a clean simple design. As a soccer coach for small kids, I use it for all my sports supplies, and the separate compartments help keep everything organized. The fabric feels durable, and like it will hold up well on wet or muddy fields. My favorite part is how much it fits, but if there is one thing I could change, I would add a few more small pockets for other personal items.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great bag, Very Very Large

    MZ

    The Nike Brasilia Duffel has lots of features. When it says Large… it really is large. My current gym bag can fit inside of it with room to spare. On one side there’s zipped pocket which can hold shoes and other muddy/dirty/wet items that you wouldn’t want in the main bag. There’s another large zipper area on the front, although i wish it partly mesh to allow another area for items to dry out. The interior of the bag is spacious and has a lot of room, despite the fact that the zipper side pocket extends into the bag. It took a few days to notice it, but there’s another interior mesh pocket inside the bag. It would have been nice for it to zip, so items could stay in place… but it tall enough for size 13 slides to fit in it. This bag is a very nice, but a little bit too big for going to the gym. I do like that they used different materials on the bottom and sides, to help keep it dry. It’ll get better use to carry my children’s sports gear during their seasons and to hold equipment in the car. It can hold their individual bags and balls, with room to spare.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Amazing durability and style

    Sammyhandles

    Just got this fresh Nike duffel in the mail and I’m already obsessed. I threw it over my shoulder with my polo, shorts, and spikes on the way to the course this morning and it looked so clean I had to snap a pic. It’s giving pro-tour vibes without even trying. The build quality is straight premium – tough, water-resistant material that’s gonna survive getting tossed in the trunk after a rainy round or slammed into the cart. Plenty of room for my golf shoes, rangefinder, extra layers, a couple towels, and still had space for my wallet and keys in the front pockets. The padded shoulder strap is actually comfortable even when it’s fully loaded, and the handles feel solid. Zips are smooth, no snags, and the whole thing just screams durability. Style-wise? Spot on. The colors pop, the Nike swoosh is subtle but clean, and it matches everything in my bag. It’s versatile enough for the golf course, gym, or even a quick weekend trip. This thing transitions from the links to the airport without missing a beat. Nike absolutely killed it with this one. If you’re an active guy who needs gear that looks good and works harder than you do, cop this duffel immediately. Already planning my next round with it. More than earned the 5 stars

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Τσάντα γυμναστηρίου για προπόνηση Nike Brasilia (μέγεθος L, 95 L)

Nike Brasilia

49,99 €

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