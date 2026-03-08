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Τσάντα γυμναστηρίου για προπόνηση Nike (24 L) - Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Λευκό

Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά

Nike

Τσάντα γυμναστηρίου για προπόνηση (24 L)

39,99 €
Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Λευκό
Pink Smoke/Μαύρο/Λευκό
Cream II/Μαύρο/Sail
ΕΝΑ ΜΕΓΕΘΟΣ

Βγαίνεις έξω για μια γρήγορη προπόνηση; Αυτή η τσάντα θα σε βοηθήσει να μεταφέρεις τα αντικείμενά σου και να πας στο γυμναστήριο λίγο πιο εύκολα. Η ευρύχωρη κύρια θήκη έχει χώρο για μεγαλύτερο εξοπλισμό, όπως παπούτσια, ρούχα και λάστιχα αντίστασης. Η τσέπη με φερμουάρ στο εσωτερικό επιτρέπει την οργάνωση και την εύκολη πρόσβαση σε μικροαντικείμενα, όπως κλειδιά, κοσμήματα ή κινητό. Σε συμβουλεύουμε να την έχεις δίπλα στην πόρτα για να είσαι πάντα σε ετοιμότητα για προπόνηση.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Λευκό
  • Στυλ: IH7961-010

Nike

39,99 €

Βγαίνεις έξω για μια γρήγορη προπόνηση; Αυτή η τσάντα θα σε βοηθήσει να μεταφέρεις τα αντικείμενά σου και να πας στο γυμναστήριο λίγο πιο εύκολα. Η ευρύχωρη κύρια θήκη έχει χώρο για μεγαλύτερο εξοπλισμό, όπως παπούτσια, ρούχα και λάστιχα αντίστασης. Η τσέπη με φερμουάρ στο εσωτερικό επιτρέπει την οργάνωση και την εύκολη πρόσβαση σε μικροαντικείμενα, όπως κλειδιά, κοσμήματα ή κινητό. Σε συμβουλεύουμε να την έχεις δίπλα στην πόρτα για να είσαι πάντα σε ετοιμότητα για προπόνηση.

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Η κύρια θήκη με διπλά φερμουάρ προσφέρει χώρο για να μεταφέρεις μεγαλύτερα αντικείμενα.
  • Έχει ρυθμιζόμενο λουράκι ώμου και διπλά χερούλια που προσφέρουν άνετες επιλογές μεταφοράς.
  • Οι εσωτερικές τσέπες επιτρέπουν τη αποθήκευση μικροαντικειμένων.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • 24 L
  • 51 cm (Π) x 33 cm (Υ) x 23 cm (Β)
  • 100% πολυέστερ
  • Επιφανειακό καθάρισμα
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Λευκό
  • Στυλ: IH7961-010

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

    • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
    • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.

Κριτικές (7)

4.9 αστέρια

  • Perfect Bag for Workouts

    Good stylish kids shoe

    This duffel bag has quickly become my go to bag for post work trips to the gym. At 24L, this bag is the perfect size for a change of clothes and shoes. Plus, the zippered pocket on the outside is a great size to hold my phone and keys. I especially like the sleeve inside the bag that helps separate my clothes from my shoes. The duffel feels like good quality and I have no doubt it will hold up for a couple of years. This bag won’t work if you’re hoping to store multiple outfits, but if you need a quick bag to store your clothes for that quick gym trip after work, you can’t find a better option out there.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great Gym Bag!!

    Natalie

    This is my go-to quick gym bag. I love it due to how roomy and spacious it is. It is just enough to carry everything to the gym, without looking overly packed and stuffed. Truly the perfect sized gym bag. The main interior is even spacious enough to hold my gym shoes, change of clothes, and small water bottle. I like using the zipper pockets in the interior of the bag for my keys, gym card, wallet, and phone. The zipper pocket gives me the ease of knowing my smaller or important items are secured. The adjustable shoulder straps are important in my book. Being petite, I find the need to adjust bag straps to fit my body better as well as supporting the weight of the bag. I highly recommend this duffle for your everyday gym carry. I love it!

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Perfect size bag

    MC

    This is the perfect size gym/sport bag. Love the amount of zippers/compartments inside and outside the bag to keep everything organized when on the go. So far it is holding up well-very functional design.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Τσάντα γυμναστηρίου για προπόνηση Nike (24 L)

Nike

39,99 €

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