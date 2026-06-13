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Τσάντα γυμναστηρίου για ποδόσφαιρο με σκληρή βάση Nike Academy Team (μέγεθος Medium, 37 L) - Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Λευκό

Nike Academy Team

Τσάντα γυμναστηρίου για ποδόσφαιρο με σκληρή βάση (μέγεθος Medium, 37 L)

49,99 €
Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Λευκό
Midnight Navy/Μαύρο/Λευκό
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ΕΝΑ ΜΕΓΕΘΟΣ

Η τσάντα γυμναστηρίου με σκληρή βάση Nike Academy Team έχει ανθεκτική σχεδίαση και προσφέρει οργανωμένη αποθήκευση. Η σκληρή βάση της επιτρέπει την ασφαλή αποθήκευση του εξοπλισμού, ενώ τα πολλά σημεία μεταφοράς προσφέρουν πολλές επιλογές στις μετακινήσεις σου προς και από το γήπεδο.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Λευκό
  • Στυλ: CU8096-010

Nike Academy Team

49,99 €

ΑΝΘΕΚΤΙΚΗ ΑΠΟΘΗΚΕΥΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΙΣ ΚΑΘΗΜΕΡΙΝΕΣ ΜΕΤΑΚΙΝΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΟΥ.

Η τσάντα γυμναστηρίου με σκληρή βάση Nike Academy Team έχει ανθεκτική σχεδίαση και προσφέρει οργανωμένη αποθήκευση. Η σκληρή βάση της επιτρέπει την ασφαλή αποθήκευση του εξοπλισμού, ενώ τα πολλά σημεία μεταφοράς προσφέρουν πολλές επιλογές στις μετακινήσεις σου προς και από το γήπεδο.

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Μεγάλη κύρια θήκη με φερμουάρ για ευρύχωρη αποθήκευση.
  • Σκληρή βάση για προστασία των αντικειμένων από χτυπήματα και γρατσουνιές.
  • Θήκη με φερμουάρ για νωπά/στεγνά αντικείμενα στη βάση, ώστε να διατηρείς τον εξοπλισμό σου καθαρό και οργανωμένο.
  • Χερούλια που μπορούν να ενωθούν για εναλλακτικές επιλογές μεταφοράς.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • 53 cm (M) x 30 cm (Π) x 28 cm (Υ)
  • 37 L
  • 100% πολυέστερ
  • Επιφανειακό καθάρισμα
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Λευκό
  • Στυλ: CU8096-010

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (8)

4 αστέρια

  • Nike can do better - so just “DO IT”

    James409220563

    The quality is not even HALF of the old NIKE gym bags. The bag is decent and still sleek for gym purposes. Why not make the bags more expensive so you can use better materials instead of cutting corners- example the strap can’t be clipped off and the bag is not as good as the AIR MAX DUFFLE - just make them More expensive and let us buy the more expensive bags with the better materials and insulation compartments, more structure and better anti rain and stain materials etc better zippers etc etc etc - like the older Nike air max premium gym bags. Would say the bag is still decent due to what’s on the market at this price.

  • Very high quality practical gym bag.

    Haroldaa9c33ecba4345f78adc02e68145f811

    Very high quality with a decent hard bottom. The wet dry underside compartment is great for my damp towel and shorts while the top can store my trainers and workout clothes. Well worth the money.

  • Perfect

    danphc1

    I wanted a bag that has a hard bottom because I just hate it when my bag sags. Not only does this bag looks great it’s also relatively good value for money. It was the perfect size to put my boxing gloves and my gym stuff. I would ignore the other reviewer that said it’s too small — that’s their own fault for not checking the size properly. There is also a L size version of this if you need a bigger size.

Τσάντα γυμναστηρίου για ποδόσφαιρο με σκληρή βάση Nike Academy Team (μέγεθος Medium, 37 L)

Nike Academy Team

49,99 €

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