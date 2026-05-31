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Πλεκτή μπλούζα Therma-FIT με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος Nike MAVN για κορίτσια - Cream II/Μαύρο/Cream II

Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά

Nike MAVN

Πλεκτή μπλούζα Therma-FIT με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος για κορίτσια

64,99 €
Cream II/Μαύρο/Cream II
Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Μαύρο
Tattoo/Μαύρο/Tattoo
Steam/Μαύρο/Steam
Pink Smoke/Μαύρο/Pink Smoke
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών
Αυτό το προϊόν εξαιρείται από τις προσφορές και τις εκπτώσεις του ιστοτόπου.

Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 75% ίνες ανακυκλωμένου πολυέστερ

Ξέφυγε από το κρύο φορώντας μια τόσο απαλή μπλούζα με κουκούλα σε φαρδιά γραμμή που ίσως δεν θα θέλεις να τη βγάλεις ποτέ από πάνω σου. Κατασκευασμένο από εξαιρετικά ζεστό, βαρύ ύφασμα που είναι απαλό τόσο μέσα όσο και έξω, αυτό το πλεκτό ύφασμα κορυφαίας ποιότητας χρησιμοποιεί τεχνολογία Therma-FIT για να απολαμβάνεις ζεστή αίσθηση. Πρόκειται για ένα βασικό κομμάτι που ξεφεύγει από τα συνηθισμένα.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Cream II/Μαύρο/Cream II
  • Στυλ: IM1763-236

Nike MAVN

64,99 €

Ξέφυγε από το κρύο φορώντας μια τόσο απαλή μπλούζα με κουκούλα σε φαρδιά γραμμή που ίσως δεν θα θέλεις να τη βγάλεις ποτέ από πάνω σου. Κατασκευασμένο από εξαιρετικά ζεστό, βαρύ ύφασμα που είναι απαλό τόσο μέσα όσο και έξω, αυτό το πλεκτό ύφασμα κορυφαίας ποιότητας χρησιμοποιεί τεχνολογία Therma-FIT για να απολαμβάνεις ζεστή αίσθηση. Πρόκειται για ένα βασικό κομμάτι που ξεφεύγει από τα συνηθισμένα.

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Η τεχνολογία Nike Therma-FIT συμβάλλει στη διαχείριση της φυσικής θερμότητας του σώματος, για προστασία από το κρύο στις χαμηλές θερμοκρασίες.
  • Η εσωτερική ελαστική ζώνη και οι πένσες στις ραφές δημιουργούν σούρες στο ύφασμα για πλισέ αισθητική με ογκώδες σχήμα.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Σώμα / υλικό επένδυσης κουκούλας: 80% πολυεστέρας / 10% σπάντεξ / 10% λυοσέλ. Επένδυση στις τσέπες: 75% πολυέστερ / 13% βαμβάκι / 12% ρεγιόν.
  • Λαβή φερμουάρ με απαλή υφή
  • Πλύσιμο στο πλυντήριο
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Cream II/Μαύρο/Cream II
  • Στυλ: IM1763-236

Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

    • Το μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος L και έχει ύψος 1,63 m
    • Φαρδιά εφαρμογή: χαλαρή, ευρύχωρη σχεδίαση
  • Οδηγός μεγεθών

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

    • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
    • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.

Κριτικές (25)

4.6 αστέρια

  • Very Comfortable

    Ced

    My kid loves this jacket so much they don't' want to take it off. This jacket feels extremely comfortable to the touch. My only gripe is that it's one of those jackets that has a shorter torso and longer arms. So the fit is kinda wonky if you are not used to that. The design of this jacket is excellent and the cream color is awesome. I love how simplistic this jacket is and the MAVN design on the hood is very stylish. I LOVE the fabric on this jacket, this could be my favorite feature of this jacket, it's soft and comfortable inside and out. If I could change anything about this jacket I would make the fit normal sized but other than that, this jacket is an excellent pickup

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Tall Girl Approved

    Lili

    Perfect for my niece! She is 10 yrs old but is very tall for a girl her age. This is the perfect length and is very warm.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fashion forward

    Tina

    The Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie stands out for its perfect mix of comfort and style, making it an easy favorite for everyday wear. Its soft, lightweight material feels cozy without being too heavy, so it works well in different weather and keeps you comfortable throughout the day. At the same time, the hoodie has a trendy, sporty look that pairs easily with jeans, leggings, or athletic outfits, giving it a fashionable edge that feels modern and effortless. The sleek design, recognizable Nike branding, and flattering fit make it both practical and stylish, making it a great choice for girls who want to stay comfortable while still looking confident and put together.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Πλεκτή μπλούζα Therma-FIT με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος Nike MAVN για κορίτσια

Nike MAVN

64,99 €

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