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Παπούτσια Nike Ava X για μεγάλα παιδιά - Chalk/Λευκό/Hot Lava/Μαύρο

Nike Ava X

Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά

94,99 €
Chalk/Λευκό/Hot Lava/Μαύρο
Μαύρο/Anthracite/Dark Grey/Smoke Grey
Summit White/Λευκό/Dark Grey/Μαύρο
Λευκό/Pink Foam/Pink Rise/Μαύρο
Dark Smoke Grey/Μαύρο/Smoke Grey/Green Strike
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Με τα Nike Ava X, φέρνουμε τα υποδήματα στο μέλλον. Το κομψό σχήμα τους θυμίζει διαστημόπλοιο και το ανάγλυφο διχτυωτό υλικό στο επάνω μέρος είναι ένα αεριζόμενο υλικό που μοιάζει με δέρμα εξωγήινου και προσαρμόζεται στο σχήμα του ποδιού σας. Η ενδιάμεση σόλα από υποστηρικτικό αφρό σού παρέχει στήριξη όλη μέρα, ενώ ταυτόχρονα διατηρεί το παπούτσι τόσο ανάλαφρο, που μπορεί και να ξεχάσεις ότι το φοράς.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Chalk/Λευκό/Hot Lava/Μαύρο
  • Στυλ: IM5371-100

Nike Ava X

94,99 €

Με τα Nike Ava X, φέρνουμε τα υποδήματα στο μέλλον. Το κομψό σχήμα τους θυμίζει διαστημόπλοιο και το ανάγλυφο διχτυωτό υλικό στο επάνω μέρος είναι ένα αεριζόμενο υλικό που μοιάζει με δέρμα εξωγήινου και προσαρμόζεται στο σχήμα του ποδιού σας. Η ενδιάμεση σόλα από υποστηρικτικό αφρό σού παρέχει στήριξη όλη μέρα, ενώ ταυτόχρονα διατηρεί το παπούτσι τόσο ανάλαφρο, που μπορεί και να ξεχάσεις ότι το φοράς.

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Το εξαιρετικά ανάλαφρο επάνω μέρος σε φουτουριστικό στιλ χαρίζει στο σύνολό σου μια διαστημική πινελιά.
  • Η ανανεωμένη εξωτερική σόλα προσφέρει ακόμη καλύτερη πρόσφυση, ώστε να είστε πάντα έτοιμοι για περιπέτεια.
  • Λαβές στη φτέρνα για εύκολη εφαρμογή και αφαίρεση του παπουτσιού στη στιγμή.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Κλασικά κορδόνια
  • Κολάρο χαμηλού προφίλ
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Chalk/Λευκό/Hot Lava/Μαύρο
  • Στυλ: IM5371-100

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (24)

4.6 αστέρια

  • Versatile and lightweight show with great support

    DanP

    These shoes fit true to size and provided so much support and breathability for my son’s feet. The fabric on the top part of the shoe is thin but strong and has multiple holes by the toes for extra airflow. The heel has so much support from the bottom of the shoe, about 1.5 inches of sole. The design is sleek and eye catching and the bottom of the sole has a lot of grip so you don’t slip. The fabric is very durable and high quality. It can take a beating during a workout and still hold together like new. His favorite part of the design is how the two colors of the sneaker are blended together and it goes from black at the heel to white by the toes. There’s nothing he would change, this is a fantastic shoe.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Clean and Swift!

    kristyt

    Absolutely love these shoes! They are a crisp white, and although I was afraid that they would get dirty easily, the dirt comes right off. They fit perfectly, and feel like I am walking on clouds. Easily the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn! They may not make me faster, but I do get a lot of attention wearing them so I won't complain. Super cute and my new favorites.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Ava X

    AMG

    My kiddo loved these. Cushiony inside and got the tween approval of "these are really cool looking mom". They ran a little big on my kiddo, but not enough to size down.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Παπούτσια Nike Ava X για μεγάλα παιδιά

Nike Ava X

94,99 €

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