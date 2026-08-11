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Παπούτσια Nike Ava Rover για μεγάλα παιδιά - Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Sequoia/Anthracite

Nike Ava Rover

Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά

Έκπτωση 30
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Καινοτομίες υψηλών επιδόσεων και ειδική σχεδίαση για την πόλη. Το Nike Ava Rover απογειώνει την καθημερινότητά σου με ενδιάμεση σόλα ReactX σε στρώσεις και εξαιρετικά ελαφριά εξωτερική σόλα που έχει σχεδιαστεί με γνώμονα τον δρόμο. Το κομψό, αεριζόμενο επάνω μέρος ολοκληρώνει τη σχεδίαση με άψογη εμφάνιση και αίσθηση.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Στυλ: HF6331-001

Nike Ava Rover

Έκπτωση 30

Καινοτομίες υψηλών επιδόσεων και ειδική σχεδίαση για την πόλη. Το Nike Ava Rover απογειώνει την καθημερινότητά σου με ενδιάμεση σόλα ReactX σε στρώσεις και εξαιρετικά ελαφριά εξωτερική σόλα που έχει σχεδιαστεί με γνώμονα τον δρόμο. Το κομψό, αεριζόμενο επάνω μέρος ολοκληρώνει τη σχεδίαση με άψογη εμφάνιση και αίσθηση.

Σταθερή εφαρμογή

Τα προστατευτικά λάσπης τυλίγονται γύρω από το ελαφρύ επάνω μέρος για αίσθηση σταθερότητας. Οι διατρήσεις στο επάνω μέρος χαρίζουν αεριζόμενη εφαρμογή στο παπούτσι.

Αντικραδασμική προστασία σε νέο επίπεδο

Η μεγάλη ενδιάμεση σόλα είναι φτιαγμένη από αφρό ReactX υψηλών επιδόσεων για εξαιρετικά άνετη αντικραδασμική προστασία.

Ειδικά κατασκευασμένη πρόσφυση

Η λεπτή στρώση καουτσούκ στην εξωτερική σόλα δίνει κράτημα μόνο στα κατάλληλα σημεία, διατηρώντας το παπούτσι ελαφρύ και εύκαμπτο.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Κλασικά κορδόνια
  • Λαβή στη φτέρνα
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Στυλ: HF6331-001

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (33)

4.8 αστέρια

  • Good for wider feet

    WhaleStar

    A lot of the more popular styles were too narrow for my son’s feet. I don’t think my son’s feet is particularly wide but he seems to have a hard time with Nike’s fit. He spotted this one in store and liked how it looked. It is spacious at the widest point of the feet and requires no break-in. The sole is thick and well cushioned. Since we have the same feet size, I tried it on as well and can attest it’s definitely roomier and comfortable. I’m just happy he’s happy with his new shoes.

  • good shoes and fit

    caps

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] my kids liked the shoes alot. good style, fit, and price point.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great show

    KingNoMoney23

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My kid loves these shoes. Very cushioned and feel good and comfortable

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Παπούτσια Nike Ava Rover για μεγάλα παιδιά

Nike Ava Rover

Έκπτωση 30

Ολοκλήρωσε το look

Item 3 of 46

Σχεδίαση για διαφορετική κίνηση

Αντλώντας έμπνευση από τα παπούτσια για τρέξιμο της Nike, το Nike Ava Rover έχει μαλακό και ελαστικό αφρό ReactX που προσφέρει στα παιδιά άνεση όλη μέρα.

Ανάλαφρη πρόσφυση

Η ανάλαφρη σόλα από καουτσούκ δίνει στα παιδιά σταθερό πάτημα τόσο στα ολισθηρά πεζοδρόμια όσο και στις απότομες στροφές. Διαθέτει εύκαμπτη κατασκευή, χαρίζει ελευθερία κινήσεων και έχει φτιαχτεί για να τα βγάζει πέρα σε όλες τις προκλήσεις της καθημερινότητας.

Σταθερή εφαρμογή

Η σφιχτή γραμμή προσφέρει στα παιδιά σταθερότητα σε οποιεσδήποτε συνθήκες. Τι και αν ο δρόμος έχει σκαμπανεβάσματα, στροφές και παρακάμψεις; Αυτά δεν είναι τίποτα.