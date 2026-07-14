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Παπούτσια Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman" για μεγάλα παιδιά - Μαύρο/Light Crimson

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"

Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά

149,99 €
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Το άπιαστο "Reverse Infrared" επιτέλους επανήλθε μετά από το ιστορικό παρελθόν του, για να γιορτάσει την 35η επέτειο του AJ6. Αυτός ο χρωματισμός, κάποτε γνωστός ως "Infrared Salesman Sample" από έναν κατάλογο δειγμάτων του '99, ανατρέπει το κλασικό Jordan με αντίστροφες πινελιές στην ενδιάμεση σόλα και φωτεινό Light Crimson branding στη φτέρνα.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Light Crimson
  • Στυλ: IQ1275-001

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"

149,99 €

Το άπιαστο "Reverse Infrared" επιτέλους επανήλθε μετά από το ιστορικό παρελθόν του, για να γιορτάσει την 35η επέτειο του AJ6. Αυτός ο χρωματισμός, κάποτε γνωστός ως "Infrared Salesman Sample" από έναν κατάλογο δειγμάτων του '99, ανατρέπει το κλασικό Jordan με αντίστροφες πινελιές στην ενδιάμεση σόλα και φωτεινό Light Crimson branding στη φτέρνα.

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Η τεχνολογία Nike Air απορροφά τις δυνάμεις πρόσκρουσης για αντικραδασμική προστασία σε κάθε βήμα.
  • Η εξωτερική σόλα από καουτσούκ παρέχει καλύτερο κράτημα και ανθεκτικότητα.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Light Crimson
  • Στυλ: IQ1275-001

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (16)

5 αστέρια

  • Sneaker

    Sneaker

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Shoe Review I’m very happy with these shoes. They’re comfortable right out of the box and provide great support, even after wearing them for several hours. They fit true to size, the material feels durable, and they have a clean, stylish look that goes well with both casual and work outfits. The grip is good, and they’ve held up well with daily use. Overall, I would definitely recommend these shoes to anyone looking for comfort, quality, and value.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Comfortable and stylish!

    Lady E

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Purchased with a gift card from bday and such a good buy!

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Retro Infrared Salesman 6s

    Mae Mae

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love these shoes!! You could wear them with any style clothing! Very comfortable! Highly recommend.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Παπούτσια Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman" για μεγάλα παιδιά

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Infrared Salesman"

149,99 €

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