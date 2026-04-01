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Παπούτσια στίβου για αγώνες αντοχής Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite - Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

Παπούτσια στίβου για αγώνες αντοχής

219,99 €
Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
Citron Pulse/Volt Ice/Laser Orange/Indigo Burst
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Στυλ: FZ9315-600

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

219,99 €

Ο εξαιρετικά ελαφρύς αφρός και η επιφάνεια από ανθρακονήματα σε βοηθούν να απογειώσεις την ταχύτητά σου την ημέρα του αγώνα.

Τα κορυφαία μας παπούτσια στίβου για αγώνες αντοχής επιστρέφουν στη γραμμή εκκίνησης και ανυπομονούν να καταρρίψουν ακόμα περισσότερα παγκόσμια ρεκόρ. Το Dragonfly 2 Elite έχει πλέον εξαιρετικά ελαφρύ αφρό ZoomX και επιφάνεια υψηλής απόκρισης από ανθρακονήματα. Έτσι, μπορείς να ανακαλύψεις ένα νέο επίπεδο ταχύτητας που θα θέλεις να αξιοποιήσεις την ημέρα του αγώνα. Έχει φορεθεί από τους ταχύτερους δρομείς 5 και 10 χλμ. του αθλήματος, που έχουν σκοπό να πετύχουν νέα ρεκόρ.

Ειδικά κατασκευασμένο επάνω μέρος

Τα νέα νήματα και το ειδικά κατασκευασμένο επάνω μέρος βελτιώνουν την κυκλοφορία του αέρα και την άνεση. Η εφαρμογή που προσαρμόζεται στο πόδι στο επάνω μέρος χαρίζει εξαιρετικά διακριτική αίσθηση, ώστε να συνεχίζεις την προσπάθεια. Η ενίσχυση στη φτέρνα βελτιώνει τη σταθερότητα.

Αφρός ZoomX

Ο αφρός ZoomX σε όλο το μήκος, ο ελαφρύτερος και πιο ανθεκτικός αφρός της Nike, παρέχει εξαιρετική επιστροφή ενέργειας σε κάθε βήμα.

Σταθερή επαφή

Τα τέσσερα μόνιμα καρφιά βοηθούν στη μείωση του βάρους της επιφάνειας, ενώ δημιουργούν μια φαρδιά, επίπεδη πλατφόρμα για σταθερή επαφή με τον στίβο.

Επιφάνεια από ανθρακονήματα

Χάρη στα ανθρακονήματα, έχεις στη διάθεσή σου ένα παπούτσι με επιφάνεια υψηλής απόκρισης και μειωμένο βάρος. Η στρογγυλεμένη σχεδίαση εξασφαλίζει αίσθηση ώθησης.

Τι νέο υπάρχει;

Η ελαφρώς φαρδύτερη σχεδίαση στο μέσο του πέλματος και στο μπροστινό μέρος σε σύγκριση με την προηγούμενη έκδοση βελτιώνει την αίσθηση σταθερότητας στις ευθείες και ιδιαίτερα κατά την κίνηση στις στροφές.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Στυλ: FZ9315-600

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (18)

4.4 αστέρια

  • Hot, fast, expensive, probably worth it for competitions

    Mother of Dragons

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The title says it all. This is a shoe for a competitive mid-distance track runner, not for regular mortals. Last year's pair tore at the shoe lace hole. Being careful this year not to make the same mistake again as these shoes are made out of whispers, mesh, and carbon. They're worn for competition.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Dragonfly 2 Elites Pretty Good

    Orlandoa7f51b6c8db64dff870d5257d71cb13e

    Shoes pretty good main difference from the regular dragonfly’s is the cushion on the feel. It definitely feels a little smoother and lighter. My only critique was that I don’t always need new spikes but I love some of the older colorways but the colors change so quickly that sometimes you just have to get whatever color.

  • Fastest shoes on the market!

    Xctf

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] They do not hold up well at all. They are almost disposable. My son has to get a new pair every 4 races. That being said, they are the fastest shoes on the market. These are racing spikes, so obviously, they aren’t designed for comfort.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Παπούτσια στίβου για αγώνες αντοχής Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

219,99 €

Το κορυφαίο μας παπούτσι στίβου για αγώνες αποστάσεων.

Ειδικά κατασκευασμένο για

Αθλήματα στίβου

Τύπος αγωνίσματος

Αγώνες μεγάλων αποστάσεων, από 1.500 μέτρα έως 10.000 μέτρα

Βάρος παπουτσιού

Περίπου 130 γραμμάρια (γυναικείο μέγεθος 42, ανδρικό μέγεθος 42)

Τεχνικά χαρακτηριστικά

Βάρος παπουτσιού

Περίπου 130 γραμμάρια (γυναικείο μέγεθος 42, ανδρικό μέγεθος 42)

Τεχνολογία:

Αφρός ZoomX και Flyplate από ανθρακονήματα

Τι νέο υπάρχει;

    • Το πρώτο Dragonfly με επιφάνεια από ανθρακονήματα σε όλο το μήκος συνδυάζει υψηλότερη απόκριση και μικρότερο βάρος. Η κυρτή σχεδίαση δίνει αίσθηση ώθησης ακόμα και όταν η κούραση σε καταβάλλει προς το τέλος του αγώνα.
    • Ένα σύστημα αντικραδασμικής προστασίας σε όλο το μήκος από τον πιο ελαφρύ και πιο ανθεκτικό αφρό της Nike. Η ενδιάμεση σόλα ZoomX και η νέα μέθοδος κατασκευής προσφέρουν ακόμα μεγαλύτερη αποθήκευση και επιστροφή ενέργειας.
    • Η ελαφρώς φαρδύτερη σχεδίαση στο μέσο του πέλματος και στο μπροστινό μέρος σε σύγκριση με τις προηγούμενες εκδόσεις βελτιώνει την αίσθηση σταθερότητας στις ευθείες και ιδιαίτερα κατά την κίνηση στις στροφές.

Χαρακτηριστικά υψηλών επιδόσεων

  • Ειδικά κατασκευασμένο επάνω μέρος

    Τα νέα νήματα και το ειδικά κατασκευασμένο επάνω μέρος βελτιώνουν την κυκλοφορία του αέρα και την άνεση. Η εφαρμογή που προσαρμόζεται στο πόδι στο επάνω μέρος χαρίζει εξαιρετικά διακριτική αίσθηση, ώστε να συνεχίζεις την προσπάθεια. Η ενίσχυση στη φτέρνα βελτιώνει τη σταθερότητα.

  • Αφρός ZoomX

    Ο αφρός ZoomX σε όλο το μήκος, ο ελαφρύτερος και πιο ανθεκτικός αφρός της Nike, παρέχει εξαιρετική επιστροφή ενέργειας σε κάθε βήμα.

  • Σταθερή επαφή

    Τα τέσσερα μόνιμα καρφιά βοηθούν στη μείωση του βάρους της επιφάνειας, ενώ δημιουργούν μια φαρδιά, επίπεδη πλατφόρμα για σταθερή επαφή με τον στίβο.

  • Επιφάνεια από ανθρακονήματα

    Χάρη στα ανθρακονήματα, έχεις στη διάθεσή σου ένα παπούτσι με επιφάνεια υψηλής απόκρισης και μειωμένο βάρος. Η κυρτή σχεδίαση χαρίζει αίσθηση ώθησης.

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