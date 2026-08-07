 
εικόνα 1 από 10
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ Book 2 "Tigers" - Midnight Navy/Λευκό/Midnight Navy

Book 2 "Tigers"

Παπούτσια μπάσκετ

159,99 €
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Ο Devin Booker αντιπροσωπεύει το Μίσιγκαν, δυναμικά και με υπερηφάνεια. Αυτή η ειδική έκδοση του Book 2 αποτίει φόρο τιμής στην πατρίδα του, αναδεικνύοντας το παλιό, εμβληματικό αγγλικό "D" που είναι αναγνωρίσιμο σε κάθε οπαδό του μπέιζμπολ, το οποίο συμβολίζει τη δύναμη και την αντοχή που αντιπροσωπεύει η "περιοχή 313".


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Midnight Navy/Λευκό/Midnight Navy
  • Στυλ: IM4667-400

Book 2 "Tigers"

159,99 €

Ο Devin Booker αντιπροσωπεύει το Μίσιγκαν, δυναμικά και με υπερηφάνεια. Αυτή η ειδική έκδοση του Book 2 αποτίει φόρο τιμής στην πατρίδα του, αναδεικνύοντας το παλιό, εμβληματικό αγγλικό "D" που είναι αναγνωρίσιμο σε κάθε οπαδό του μπέιζμπολ, το οποίο συμβολίζει τη δύναμη και την αντοχή που αντιπροσωπεύει η "περιοχή 313".

Διπλή μονάδα Zoom

Μετακινήσαμε τη μονάδα Air Zoom από τη φτέρνα στο μπροστινό μέρος για ανταπόκριση χαμηλού προφίλ. Το εκσυγχρονισμένο μοτίβο πρόσφυσης σε σχέδιο ψαροκόκαλο είναι εμπνευσμένο από την αγάπη του Book για το Air Force 1 και αντλεί στοιχεία από τους κλασικούς κύκλους περιστροφής των μοντέλων μπάσκετ που προσφέρουν πρόσφυση και ανθεκτικότητα.

Ελαφρύ επάνω μέρος

Το επάνω μέρος είναι φτιαγμένο από ελαφρύ, ανθεκτικό συνθετικό υλικό που εξαφανίζεται στο πόδι σου. Σου προσφέρει μια αίσθηση φρεσκάδας μέχρι το τέλος του παιχνιδιού και όχι μόνο.

Σφιχτή εφαρμογή

Ένα σύστημα ενίσχυσης στο μέσο του πέλματος προσφέρει σφιχτή, απαλή εφαρμογή με ασφάλεια για γρήγορα κοψίματα και ξαφνικές κινήσεις και περιστροφές όπως αυτές του Book.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Midnight Navy/Λευκό/Midnight Navy
  • Στυλ: IM4667-400

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (4)

5 αστέρια

  • MLB collab. Superior!

    Erice15427a59e2d4fcdaa8b251b5aec1d17

    If you love Navy these are so beautiful. The D , mlb collab is awesome. And if I’m lost in Detroit there’s maps of downtown on the inserts ,They are very reflective also, idk how these aren’t going for $300 on stock x lol. I was afraid of going true to size but got 11 and after a few hours it’s the best fit instead of going up half size and possible slippage could occur. 10/10 with these. I’m a fan because you can hoop in these or go out in them. Clean classic look from Book!

  • Best Book 2 made

    Georgek435690584

    Nike made these right the fit the comfortability the look the color is on point and the Old English D 👌 perfect Book 2

  • Love these shoes!

    Shane506981357

    Love these shoes the way they look the attention to detail when it comes to my home city where I grew up! They come with different laces! These are for sure my new Tigers 🐅 game day shoes for the rest of my life! They are very comfortable, made very well.

Παπούτσια μπάσκετ Book 2 "Tigers"

Book 2 "Tigers"

159,99 €

Χάρη στον έλεγχο του γηπέδου και την ταχύτητα στο μπροστινό μέρος του ποδιού, μπορείς να παίζεις στον δικό σου ρυθμό, όπως ο Book.

Βασικό πλεονέκτημα

Εκρηκτική ταχύτητα

Αίσθηση του γηπέδου

Πιο κοντά στο έδαφος

Σχεδίαση για

Επιτάχυνση και επιβράδυνση

Εφαρμογή

Σφιχτή

Τεχνικά χαρακτηριστικά

Βάρος παπουτσιού

Περίπου 450 γρ. (ανδρικό μέγεθος 42,5)

Διαφορά ύψους φτέρνας-δαχτύλων

Περίπου 6 χιλ.

Τι νέο υπάρχει;

    • Η μονάδα Air Zoom μετακινήθηκε από τη φτέρνα στο μπροστινό μέρος για πιο γρήγορη υψηλή απόκριση.
    • Το ελαφρύ επάνω μέρος και η σχεδίαση χαμηλού προφίλ δίνουν βελτιωμένη αίσθηση του γηπέδου.
    • Το σύστημα ενίσχυσης στο μέσο του πέλματος εξασφαλίζει σφιχτή εφαρμογή.
    • Ο αφρός Cushlon 3.0 και η μαλακή επένδυση πάτου χαρίζουν απαλή και σταθερή αντικραδασμική προστασία.
    • H πρόσφυση με μοτίβο ψαροκόκαλο και παιχνιδίσματα φωτός σε βοηθάει στα κοψίματα και τις επιταχύνσεις.

Χαρακτηριστικά υψηλών επιδόσεων

  • Έλεγχος της ταχύτητας

    Μετακινήσαμε τη μονάδα Air Zoom από τη φτέρνα στο μπροστινό μέρος για επιπλέον ώθηση, ώστε να ξεφεύγεις από τον αμυντικό σου.

  • Γρήγορη ανταπόκριση στην μπάλα

    Ένα ανανεωμένο σύστημα ενίσχυσης στο μέσο του πέλματος σε συνδυασμό με το ειδικά διαμορφωμένο επάνω μέρος προσφέρει πρόσθετη σταθερότητα για κινήσεις και περιστροφές.

  • Παίξε με ρυθμό

    Το πιο ελαφρύ επάνω μέρος σε σύγκριση με το Book 1 και η αίσθηση πιο κοντά στο γήπεδο σε βοηθούν να διατηρείς τη σταθερότητα και την ισορροπία σου σε στιγμές δισταγμού και σε σουτ με βήμα πίσω και άλμα.

Πίσω από τη σχεδίαση

Devin Booker

"Για μένα ήταν πολύ σημαντική η αίσθηση του γηπέδου και το να βρίσκομαι λίγο πιο κοντά στο έδαφος".

Devin Booker

Γκαρντ, Φοίνιξ Σανς

Ολοκλήρωσε το look

Item 3 of 6