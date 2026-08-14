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Παπούτσια γκολφ Air Jordan Mule - Μαύρο/Λευκό/Medium Grey

Air Jordan Mule

Παπούτσια γκολφ

109,99 €
Μαύρο/Λευκό/Medium Grey
Λευκό/Varsity Red/Μαύρο
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Το ολοκαίνουργιο Jordan 1 G Mule προσφέρει μια απίστευτη εμπειρία άνεσης στα πόδια σου πριν ή μετά τον αγώνα, είτε ολοκλήρωσες το χειρότερο παιχνίδι της καριέρας σου είτε ετοιμάζεσαι να ξεκινήσεις τον επόμενο γύρο. Η εύκολη εφαρμογή και η εντυπωσιακά εκκεντρική του σχεδίαση συνδυάζονται υπέροχα με το διαχρονικό στιλ και την άνεση των μοντέλων της Jordan.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Λευκό/Medium Grey
  • Στυλ: FJ1214-003

Air Jordan Mule

109,99 €

Το ολοκαίνουργιο Jordan 1 G Mule προσφέρει μια απίστευτη εμπειρία άνεσης στα πόδια σου πριν ή μετά τον αγώνα, είτε ολοκλήρωσες το χειρότερο παιχνίδι της καριέρας σου είτε ετοιμάζεσαι να ξεκινήσεις τον επόμενο γύρο. Η εύκολη εφαρμογή και η εντυπωσιακά εκκεντρική του σχεδίαση συνδυάζονται υπέροχα με το διαχρονικό στιλ και την άνεση των μοντέλων της Jordan.

Σχεδίαση σε στιλ mule

Η κατασκευή σε στιλ mule σε βοηθά να φορέσεις αυτό το μοντέλο χωρίς χέρια, αφού βγάλεις τα παπούτσια σου μετά τον αγώνα στον χώρο του πάρκινγκ ή όταν θέλεις να πεταχτείς για ψώνια στα γρήγορα.

Μαλακός αφρός

Ο μαλακός αφρός μνήμης στο πέλμα εξασφαλίζει επιπλέον αντικραδασμική προστασία. Αποτελεί έτσι την ιδανική επιλογή για τις δραστηριότητες πριν από τον αγώνα ή για να χαλαρώσεις μετά από τη σκληρή προσπάθεια στο παιχνίδι.

Γλώσσα από δέρμα

Η γλώσσα από συνθετικό δέρμα με ενίσχυση επιτρέπει την εύκολη εφαρμογή του παπουτσιού, ενώ προσφέρει τη σταθερότητα που χρειάζεσαι στον δρόμο για το clubhouse. Επίσης, το παπούτσι χαρίζει άνετη αίσθηση στον αστράγαλο και καθαρίζεται εύκολα.

Περισσότερα πλεονεκτήματα

  • Το μη αποψιλωμένο δέρμα έχει διατρήσεις με μικρές οπές για καλύτερη κυκλοφορία του αέρα.
  • Η κολλώδης εξωτερική σόλα εξασφαλίζει εξαιρετικό κράτημα στις μετακινήσεις σου προς και από το γήπεδο.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Λευκό/Medium Grey
  • Στυλ: FJ1214-003

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (173)

4.7 αστέρια

  • Favorite sneaker ever!

    KimberlyM147332194

    I usually don't like Nike because they are not comfortable on my feet, usually big and bulky, heavy, or too narrow. But these are my favorite sneakers ever. I wear them almost every day, they are perfect for going to pilates to just slide them off. My go to when running errands, can just slip them on and go. I wish they would come out with more lighter colors like white with colored checks, so they can go with more. Since there isn't a women's option, they should make more unisex colors.

  • Mules are the best !!!

    Hal517604722

    These mules are awesome shoes ,I like them so much I have three pairs and plan on a fourth! I normally wear a 10.5 but in Jordans I go up a half size , especially the mules or your heel will be riding on the end of the shoe . So I wear an 11 in these and they are the most comfortable shoe I own .

  • jean-Philippem490234932

    Top 👍 Très confortable. Ne pas hésiter

Παπούτσια γκολφ Air Jordan Mule

Air Jordan Mule

109,99 €

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