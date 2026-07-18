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Κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους Nike Everyday Elevated (τρία ζευγάρια) - Πολύχρωμο

Nike Everyday Elevated

Κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους (τρία ζευγάρια)

19,99 €
Κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους Nike Everyday Elevated (τρία ζευγάρια) - Πολύχρωμο
Κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους Nike Everyday Elevated (τρία ζευγάρια) - Πολύχρωμο
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Αναβάθμισε την καθημερινότητά σου. Πήραμε τις χαρακτηριστικές μας κάλτσες και τις αναβαθμίσαμε με κάθε τρόπο. Με πιο απαλά νήματα που διατηρούν το σχήμα τους, αντικραδασμική προστασία που σου δίνει την αίσθηση ότι πατάς σε σύννεφα για την απόλυτη άνεση και την ανανεωμένη εφαρμογή που θα παραμείνει άνετη, θα κάνουν κάθε βήμα σου μια απόδραση. Τα σχέδια του Nike Court προσφέρουν στιλ και εκτός γηπέδου.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Πολύχρωμο
  • Στυλ: IH8633-901

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Αναβάθμισε την καθημερινότητά σου. Πήραμε τις χαρακτηριστικές μας κάλτσες και τις αναβαθμίσαμε με κάθε τρόπο. Με πιο απαλά νήματα που διατηρούν το σχήμα τους, αντικραδασμική προστασία που σου δίνει την αίσθηση ότι πατάς σε σύννεφα για την απόλυτη άνεση και την ανανεωμένη εφαρμογή που θα παραμείνει άνετη, θα κάνουν κάθε βήμα σου μια απόδραση. Τα σχέδια του Nike Court προσφέρουν στιλ και εκτός γηπέδου.

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Η αντικραδασμική προστασία στη φτέρνα και το μετατάρσιο προσφέρει απαλή αίσθηση.
  • Η ειδική σχεδίαση για στήριξη της καμάρας και η ανανεωμένη εφαρμογή αγκαλιάζουν το πόδι για άνετη και σταθερή αίσθηση.
  • Ενισχυμένο ύφασμα στα δάχτυλα και τη φτέρνα για αντοχή στην καθημερινή χρήση και τη φθορά.
  • Τεχνολογία Nike Dri-FIT για στεγνή και άνετη αίσθηση στα πόδια.
  • Διχτυωτό υλικό στο επάνω μέρος του ποδιού για καλύτερη κυκλοφορία του αέρα.
  • Το μέγεθος που είναι ραμμένο κάτω από το πόδι αποτρέπει τυχόν μπερδέματα όταν τα συνδυάζεις με άλλο ζευγάρι.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • 67% βαμβάκι / 30% πολυέστερ / 3% σπάντεξ
  • Πλύσιμο στο πλυντήριο
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Πολύχρωμο
  • Στυλ: IH8633-901

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (5)

3.4 αστέρια

  • Already falling apart after 1 use

    AmaliaV745713077

    Was really excited to get these socks as they look and feel quite slick. However, these are sadly not very durable, which is disappointing given the premium price tag. I wore them once, and after a wash the fabric has already deteriorated considerably and there is almost a hole over the heel. I submitted a request under the warranty and the response I received was that this was consistent with ‘normal’ wear and tear. As if these were disposable socks! Very poor from Nike.

  • shajua909556203

    Amazing material and comfort. Will continue to buys these from Now on.

  • Poorly made

    StephenL932579669

    Writing on sole broke apart after only a few hours wear walking around shops. Don’t hold much hope for the rest of the pairs

Κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους Nike Everyday Elevated (τρία ζευγάρια)

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

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