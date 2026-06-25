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Γυναικείο crop tank top για τρέξιμο Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson" - Thunder Blue/Linen

Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

Γυναικείο crop tank top Dri-FIT ADV για τρέξιμο

69,99 €
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών
Αυτό το προϊόν εξαιρείται από τις προσφορές και τις εκπτώσεις του ιστοτόπου.

Δώσαμε σε αυτό το εφαρμοστό μπλουζάκι μια χρυσή πινελιά τιμώντας την ακατάβλητη επιδίωξη της Keely Hodgkinson για το μετάλλιο. Κατασκευασμένο για αγώνες, διαθέτει προηγμένη τεχνολογία απομάκρυνσης του ιδρώτα και κοφτές τσέπες για να αποθηκεύεις τα σνακ σου. Το ελαστικό ριμπ ύφασμα διαθέτει απαλή επένδυση με μεταξένια υφή και ελαστικό στρίφωμα, προσφέροντας σταθερή και άνετη εφαρμογή από την αφετηρία μέχρι τον τερματισμό.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Στυλ: IM7561-437

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

69,99 €

Δώσαμε σε αυτό το εφαρμοστό μπλουζάκι μια χρυσή πινελιά τιμώντας την ακατάβλητη επιδίωξη της Keely Hodgkinson για το μετάλλιο. Κατασκευασμένο για αγώνες, διαθέτει προηγμένη τεχνολογία απομάκρυνσης του ιδρώτα και κοφτές τσέπες για να αποθηκεύεις τα σνακ σου. Το ελαστικό ριμπ ύφασμα διαθέτει απαλή επένδυση με μεταξένια υφή και ελαστικό στρίφωμα, προσφέροντας σταθερή και άνετη εφαρμογή από την αφετηρία μέχρι τον τερματισμό.

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Η τεχνολογία Nike Dri-FIT ADV συνδυάζει ύφασμα που απομακρύνει την υγρασία με εξελιγμένη σχεδίαση και χαρακτηριστικά για στεγνή και άνετη αίσθηση.
  • Οι κοφτές τσέπες στο πίσω μέρος σού επιτρέπουν να αποθηκεύεις εύκολα τζελ.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Λογότυπα Swoosh μη ανακλαστικού σχεδίου
  • Σώμα: 89% πολυέστερ / 11% σπάντεξ. Υλικό επένδυσης: 88% πολυέστερ / 12% σπάντεξ.
  • Πλύσιμο στο πλυντήριο
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Στυλ: IM7561-437

Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

    • Το μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος S και έχει ύψος 1,78 m
    • Στενή εφαρμογή: σφιχτή, εφαρμοστή επιλογή
  • Οδηγός μεγεθών

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (1)

5 αστέρια

  • Perfect race top, highly recommended

    Anonyma

    Awesome shirt, body hugging but not too tight, bit stretchy but not too much. Not see through, light, but not too thin. I like that this top does not have a built in bra. Plus it has slim pockets for gel and does not ride up. Perfect top for my next marathon, will buy the black one, too. I bought my usual size S and it fits perfectly, it’s true to size in my opinion. Btw: this green is such a cool color, waiting for the whole Illusion green Aeroswift line launching in Europe (looking at you Nike…!). Big love, Highly recommended👍

Γυναικείο crop tank top για τρέξιμο Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

Nike AeroSwift "Keely Hodgkinson"

69,99 €

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