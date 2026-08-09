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Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς Dri-FIT Nike ACG για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο 10 cm - Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White

Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά

Nike ACG

Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς Dri-FIT για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο 10 cm

69,99 €
Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
Μαύρο/Summit White
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 50% ίνες ανακυκλωμένου πολυέστερ

Λένε ότι οι τσέπες είναι χρήσιμες για το τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο. Πώς θα σου φαινόταν αν είχες οκτώ, λοιπόν; Με διαφορετικά μεγέθη, σχήματα και με ή χωρίς φερμουάρ, αυτές οι τσέπες σε απελευθερώνουν, έτσι ώστε να εστιάζεις στο έδαφος όπου τρέχεις. Το ύφασμα που απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα εξασφαλίζει άνετη αίσθηση καθώς διανύεις τα χιλιόμετρα.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Στυλ: IO9643-004

Nike ACG

69,99 €

Λένε ότι οι τσέπες είναι χρήσιμες για το τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο. Πώς θα σου φαινόταν αν είχες οκτώ, λοιπόν; Με διαφορετικά μεγέθη, σχήματα και με ή χωρίς φερμουάρ, αυτές οι τσέπες σε απελευθερώνουν, έτσι ώστε να εστιάζεις στο έδαφος όπου τρέχεις. Το ύφασμα που απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα εξασφαλίζει άνετη αίσθηση καθώς διανύεις τα χιλιόμετρα.

Στεγνή αίσθηση κάθε στιγμή

Το λείο και ελαστικό ύφασμα έχει τεχνολογία Nike Dri-FIT που απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα από το δέρμα, για πιο γρήγορη εξάτμιση, στεγνή αίσθηση και άνετη εφαρμογή.

Σε ετοιμότητα

Στις επιλογές αποθήκευσης περιλαμβάνονται δύο κοφτές πλαϊνές τσέπες από διχτυωτό υλικό και μία τσέπη πίσω με φερμουάρ που χωράει τα περισσότερα κινητά. Επιπλέον, οι πέντε τσέπες από διχτυωτό υλικό στη ζώνη είναι ιδανικές για να αποθηκεύεις τα απαραίτητα για τον ανώμαλο δρόμο, όπως ενεργειακά τζελ και lip balm. Στις ελαστικές θηλιές πίσω μπορείς να τοποθετείς μπαστούνια πεζοπορίας ή το πανωφόρι σου.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Σώμα / υλικό επένδυσης ενίσχυσης: 75% πολυέστερ / 25% σπάντεξ. Διχτυωτό υλικό: 81% νάιλον / 19% σπάντεξ.
  • Κορδόνι που σφίγγει στη ζώνη
  • Εφαρμοστή γραμμή
  • Ανακλαστικά λογότυπα ACG και Swoosh
  • Δεν προορίζεται για χρήση ως μέσο ατομικής προστασίας (ΜΑΠ)
  • Πλύσιμο στο πλυντήριο
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Στυλ: IO9643-004

Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

    • Στενή εφαρμογή: σφιχτή, εφαρμοστή επιλογή
    • Μέτρια στήριξη: σφιχτή αίσθηση που εξασφαλίζει σταθερή εφαρμογή
    • Σχεδίαση μεσαίου ύψους: Φτάνει ακριβώς κάτω από τη μέση (το μικρότερο τμήμα του κορμού)
  • Οδηγός μεγεθών

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

    • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
    • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.

Κριτικές (9)

2.4 αστέρια

  • Shorts don’t stay put on my thighs

    KylieJ983766896

    I am pretty disappointed in these shorts. I love all of the pockets but they ride up a ton and I find myself constantly adjusting them. If you have a short torso like me they’ll likely be VERY high rise.

  • Go up a size they are perfect.

    zuleikaf197283092

    My favorite do anything short. I dont like leggings. I live in a town in CA where everyone is in them. I get too hot in them. I also do want to carry a purse. I can put anything I need in these shorts. In the morning its cold and I leave the house with my running jacket and just strap it in behind me when I'm done with it. I bought one in each color. The trick is to go up a size. They are tight on the thigh by design. Even when I size up they hold fast to the upper thigh which is great for my lifting class. I'm not pulling the inner thigh down like the nike pro shorts. The waist is loose but again I like that. I can just tie it with the lace.

  • Do not buy. Worst Nike shorts I’ve ever had

    JuliM157884255

    Absolutely embarrassing! The brown ones look like I peed my pants within the first kilometer! I was mortified my whole run because I run a pretty busy trail after work. When I started running up hill, the backs of the shorts rode up, then when you hit level ground, the front rolls up. The mesh side pockets are both stretched out only from my collapsible Norman bottle and my phone from the other. (The pockets were the main reason I got them.) My key fob on a keychain was clanking the whole run and I felt like my gel was going to fall out of the other one. The very top fits to size, but is loose through the abdomen and hips in a weird way. These are so bad, absolutely do not buy the brown ones if you intend to sweat at all in them. I’ve never been so excited and completely let down by a Nike purchase like this, much less ACG.

Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς Dri-FIT Nike ACG για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο 10 cm

Nike ACG

69,99 €

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