triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
εικόνα 1 από 8
Υψηλή βαθμολογία
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 Dri-FIT Nike ACG για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο - Μαύρο/Summit White

Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά

Nike ACG

Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 Dri-FIT για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο

94,99 €
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 50% ίνες ανακυκλωμένου πολυέστερ

Λένε ότι οι τσέπες είναι χρήσιμες για το τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο. Πώς θα σου φαινόταν αν είχες οκτώ, λοιπόν; Με διαφορετικά μεγέθη, σχήματα και με ή χωρίς φερμουάρ, αυτές οι τσέπες σε απελευθερώνουν, έτσι ώστε να εστιάζεις στο έδαφος όπου τρέχεις. Το κορδόνι που σφίγγει στη ζώνη επιτρέπει την προσαρμογή της εφαρμογής και το ύφασμα που αναπνέει εξασφαλίζει άνετη αίσθηση καθώς διανύετε τα χιλιόμετρα.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Summit White
  • Στυλ: IO9645-010

Nike ACG

94,99 €

Λένε ότι οι τσέπες είναι χρήσιμες για το τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο. Πώς θα σου φαινόταν αν είχες οκτώ, λοιπόν; Με διαφορετικά μεγέθη, σχήματα και με ή χωρίς φερμουάρ, αυτές οι τσέπες σε απελευθερώνουν, έτσι ώστε να εστιάζεις στο έδαφος όπου τρέχεις. Το κορδόνι που σφίγγει στη ζώνη επιτρέπει την προσαρμογή της εφαρμογής και το ύφασμα που αναπνέει εξασφαλίζει άνετη αίσθηση καθώς διανύετε τα χιλιόμετρα.

Στεγνή αίσθηση κάθε στιγμή

Το λείο και ελαστικό ύφασμα έχει τεχνολογία Nike Dri-FIT που απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα από το δέρμα, για πιο γρήγορη εξάτμιση, στεγνή αίσθηση και άνετη εφαρμογή.

Σε ετοιμότητα

Στις επιλογές αποθήκευσης περιλαμβάνονται δύο κοφτές πλαϊνές τσέπες από διχτυωτό υλικό και μία τσέπη πίσω με φερμουάρ που χωράει τα περισσότερα κινητά. Επιπλέον, οι πέντε τσέπες από διχτυωτό υλικό στη ζώνη είναι ιδανικές για να αποθηκεύεις τα απαραίτητα για τον ανώμαλο δρόμο, όπως ενεργειακά τζελ και lip balm.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Επένδυση σώματος/πλευρών: 75% πολυεστέρας/25% σπάντεξ. Διχτυωτό υλικό: 81% νάιλον / 19% σπάντεξ.
  • Κορδόνι που σφίγγει στη ζώνη
  • Ανακλαστικά λογότυπα ACG και Swoosh
  • Δεν προορίζεται για χρήση ως μέσο ατομικής προστασίας (ΜΑΠ)
  • Εφαρμοστή γραμμή
  • Πλύσιμο στο πλυντήριο
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Summit White
  • Στυλ: IO9645-010

Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

    • Το μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος S και έχει ύψος 1,78 m
    • Στενή εφαρμογή: σφιχτή, εφαρμοστή επιλογή
    • Μέτρια στήριξη: σφιχτή αίσθηση που εξασφαλίζει σταθερή εφαρμογή
    • Μήκος 7/8: φτάνει στον αστράγαλο
    • Ψηλόμεση σχεδίαση: Εφαρμόζει στο ύψος ή πάνω από τη μέση για περισσότερη κάλυψη
  • Οδηγός μεγεθών

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

    • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
    • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.

Κριτικές (26)

4.8 αστέρια

  • Favorite leggings; great fit!

    MarilyninTexas

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these in a size medium, but the waist was a bit too loose, so I downsized to a size small which fit very comfortably. There’s plenty of stretch, so it fits me without being too snug. There’s plenty color is a mossy yellow/green. I like the color, so bought the matching vest. Liked both so much I also bought the same set in Black! The pockets are ample, and there’s a couple of loops to hold a rain jacket, or overshirt if you need to remove a layer, without having to tie it around your waist. I”m 5’4” and there’s plenty of leg length for you taller women, without it sagging on me—great material. The whole outfit—leggings and vest are fantastic high quality, and you’re getting what you pay for, and then some.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fantastic high quality leggings.

    Marilyn52b1ff4bcdbd4979a5be9451b3889cf5

    These are really high quality leggings. Love the stretch, and length, and the material. Pockets are stretchy, and plenty of them. Waistband is just a little too loose, so I'm going to try size Small, when I usually buy Medium for Nike Universa and Nike Pro leggings. Very high quality material. Love the moss color--looks like a mustard yellow with a touch of green in it. I like my leggings to give me support with compression, and these are perhaps too big for me. So I've ordered the next size down, and hope it's perfect for me.

  • Tolle Tights

    SophieK184449951

    Sehr angenehmer Stoff und viel Platz und perfekt auch für längere Trailläufe bis hin zum Halbmarathon

Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 Dri-FIT Nike ACG για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο

Nike ACG

94,99 €

Ολοκλήρωσε το look

Item 3 of 21