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Γυναικείο τζάκετ Storm-FIT για τρέξιμο Nike AeroSwift Aerogami - Μαύρο/Μαύρο

Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

Γυναικείο τζάκετ Storm-FIT για τρέξιμο

234,99 €
Μαύρο/Μαύρο
Barely Green/Μαύρο
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 50% ίνες ανακυκλωμένου πολυέστερ

Μην αφήνεις τις αντίξοες καιρικές συνθήκες να σε σταματήσουν. Αυτό το ευρύχωρο, ανάλαφρο τζάκετ έχει σχεδιαστεί με αντιανεμική και ανθεκτική στο νερό τεχνολογία, για να σου προσφέρει άνετη και στεγνή αίσθηση. Το σύστημα αερισμού κατ' απαίτηση προσφέρει άριστη κυκλοφορία του αέρα για δροσερή και ξεκούραστη αίσθηση, ανεξάρτητα από τα χιλιόμετρα ή την εποχή που τρέχεις. Επίσης, όταν δεν το χρειάζεσαι, μπορείς να διπλώσεις και να τοποθετήσεις το τζάκετ στη δική του τσέπη για εύκολη αποθήκευση.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο
  • Στυλ: FZ3396-010

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

234,99 €

Μην αφήνεις τις αντίξοες καιρικές συνθήκες να σε σταματήσουν. Αυτό το ευρύχωρο, ανάλαφρο τζάκετ έχει σχεδιαστεί με αντιανεμική και ανθεκτική στο νερό τεχνολογία, για να σου προσφέρει άνετη και στεγνή αίσθηση. Το σύστημα αερισμού κατ' απαίτηση προσφέρει άριστη κυκλοφορία του αέρα για δροσερή και ξεκούραστη αίσθηση, ανεξάρτητα από τα χιλιόμετρα ή την εποχή που τρέχεις. Επίσης, όταν δεν το χρειάζεσαι, μπορείς να διπλώσεις και να τοποθετήσεις το τζάκετ στη δική του τσέπη για εύκολη αποθήκευση.

Προστασία από τον ιδρώτα

Η τεχνολογία Nike Aerogami δημιουργεί κυκλοφορία του αέρα κατ' απαίτηση, με μικροσκοπικά ανοίγματα αερισμού που ανοίγουν όταν συσσωρεύεται ιδρώτας και κλείνουν όταν εξατμίζεται, εξασφαλίζοντας στεγνή και άνετη αίσθηση.

Προστασία από τις καιρικές συνθήκες

Η τεχνολογία Nike Storm-FIT προσφέρει προστασία από καιρικά φαινόμενα όπως ο αέρας και το νερό, για άνετη αίσθηση στις αντίξοες καιρικές συνθήκες.

Σταθερή αίσθηση

Εξατομίκευσε την εφαρμογή με τα ελαστικά κορδόνια στον γιακά, στην κουκούλα και στις μανσέτες. Η θηλιά στο πίσω μέρος της κουκούλας επιτρέπει την ασφαλή μεταφορά του ρούχου όταν δεν χρησιμοποιείται.

Περισσότερα πλεονεκτήματα

  • Το απαλό λάστιχο εσωτερικά στις μανσέτες προσφέρει προστασία από τους ερεθισμούς.
  • Οι τσέπες από διχτυωτό υλικό με φερμουάρ εξασφαλίζουν χώρο αποθήκευσης.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Σώμα: 100% πολυέστερ. Διχτυωτό υλικό: 82% πολυέστερ / 18% σπάντεξ.
  • Πλύσιμο στο πλυντήριο
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο
  • Στυλ: FZ3396-010

Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

    • Το μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος S και έχει ύψος 1,70 m
    • Ριχτή εφαρμογή: άνετη, χαλαρή αίσθηση
  • Οδηγός μεγεθών

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

    • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
    • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.

Κριτικές (2)

4.5 αστέρια

  • Lovely jacket - great to run in - shame about the pockets!

    Lynseyo769428461

    Lovely jacket, really well thought out and excellent quality. I have ran in it a few times and found it really comfortable to run in. Nice and roomy and not restricting in any way. The only down side is that that pockets are right on the sides of the jacket. A couple of times I wanted to put my gloves in my pockets, as my hands had gotten too warm whilst running and this was a bit tricky to do so ended because of the position of the pockets so just keeping hold of them whilst I ran.

  • Anjad7998f53e82d4a53b5396c0eb4ae0e36

    Super Passform, sitzt locker und ist auch beim Laufen, wenn man schwitzt, nicht unangenehm. Würde ich auf jeden Fall empfehlen

Γυναικείο τζάκετ Storm-FIT για τρέξιμο Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

234,99 €

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