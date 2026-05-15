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Γυναικεία φανέλα για τρέξιμο Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift - Λευκό/Μαύρο

Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά

Nike AeroSwift

Γυναικεία φανέλα για τρέξιμο Dri-FIT ADV

84,99 €
Λευκό/Μαύρο
Μαύρο/Λευκό
Barely Green/Μαύρο
Laser Orange/Μαύρο
Atomic Pink/Old Royal
Aluminum/Atomic Pink
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από 100% ίνες από ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ

Σχεδιασμένο για αγώνες, αυτή η φανέλα AeroSwift εξασφαλίζει στεγνή και δροσερή αίσθηση σε συνθήκες πίεσης. Το ανάλαφρο ύφασμα που απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα είναι ενισχυμένο με διάτρητα σημεία για να προσφέρει ροή αέρα από την αρχή μέχρι το τέλος.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Λευκό/Μαύρο
  • Στυλ: IF1252-100

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €

Σχεδιασμένο για αγώνες, αυτή η φανέλα AeroSwift εξασφαλίζει στεγνή και δροσερή αίσθηση σε συνθήκες πίεσης. Το ανάλαφρο ύφασμα που απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα είναι ενισχυμένο με διάτρητα σημεία για να προσφέρει ροή αέρα από την αρχή μέχρι το τέλος.

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Η τεχνολογία Nike Dri-FIT ADV εξασφαλίζει αποτελεσματική απομάκρυνση του ιδρώτα, με προηγμένη κατασκευή για δροσερή εφαρμογή και ζώνες κυκλοφορίας του αέρα για στεγνή και άνετη αίσθηση κάθε στιγμή.
  • Οι συγκολλητές ραφές στη λαιμόκοψη και τη μανικόκοψη χαρίζουν απαλή, άνετη αίσθηση και κίνηση χωρίς περιορισμούς.
  • Οι οπές διευκολύνουν την κυκλοφορία του αέρα για πιο δροσερή εφαρμογή στα σημεία με τη μεγαλύτερη εφίδρωση.
  • Η στενή γραμμή προσφέρει εφαρμογή που αγκαλιάζει το σώμα.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Λογότυπα Swoosh
  • 100% πολυέστερ
  • Πλύσιμο στο πλυντήριο
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Λευκό/Μαύρο
  • Στυλ: IF1252-100

Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

    • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
    • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.

Κριτικές (21)

5 αστέρια

  • Smooth Running Top

    Keri

    I'll get started with the fit. It's lightweight and snug, form fitting without feeling tight and once you start running, you barely notice it. The design is simple but classy. I'm not the biggest fan of the racerback but the cut feels natural and it stays out of the way. The fabric is my favorite part: thin, breathable, and it dries quickly even on hot days. I love how weightless it feels. If I could change anything, I’d say the sizing runs a bit small, so I’d love just a touch more room in the chest area. Other than that, it’s a great dri-fit shirt to wear on your run.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Love these new running tops

    Calliope

    Another great workout tank! This tank was Pete t for running and hiking as well as CrossFit. The design allows it to be breathable and to be able to move around in. It’s perfect for a run or workout in the summer months. It’s lightweight and a soft top. It’s easy to slip on and off. Fits great over a sports bra. The Nike design and logos are not overwhelming. The perforated holes make it breathable all the way around. Be sure to go one size up if you are bustier.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Satisfied

    Nenja

    Love this elevated line of dri- fit clothing! As a distant runner, I never wear anything new on race day to avoid chafing or running uncomfortably for a long period. However, Nikes lightweight dri-fit clothing line, feels as light as a feather. The comfort against my skin and over my sports bra is so soft to touch that it doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything. When it comes to design, at first, I was skeptical about the cut in the back, which isn’t the traditional way of cutting it but when I put it to work by wearing it, I felt fine. The small, subtle holes in certain parts of the shirt is a small detail that looks pretty clean. I was also, at first sure about the collar and placement of the Nike symbols, but it grew on me and I love it. This shirt looks great in black and I’m happy to wear it on walks and jogs on a trail, during a race, and for an athleisure look.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Γυναικεία φανέλα για τρέξιμο Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €

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