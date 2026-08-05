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Γυναικεία παπούτσια Nike Air Superfly - Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Μαύρο

Nike Air Superfly

Γυναικεία παπούτσια

Έκπτωση 30
Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Μαύρο
Light Khaki/Light Army
Vast Grey/Photon Dust/Dark Smoke Grey/Barely Rose
Metallic Silver/Μαύρο
Burgundy Crush/Tattoo/University Blue
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Το Superfly εγκαινιάζει μια νέα εποχή στη σχεδίαση που είναι εμπνευσμένη από τα μοντέλα για τρέξιμο. Επιστρέφει από το παρελθόν μας με νέα τεχνολογία Air και ανανεωμένη, δυναμική εμφάνιση. Το σχήμα χαμηλού προφίλ και το μοτίβο της εξωτερικής σόλας παραπέμπουν στην κληρονομιά του στίβου, ενώ τα ανάγλυφα φινιρίσματα αναβαθμίζουν το στιλ σου.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Μαύρο
  • Στυλ: IB5824-001

Nike Air Superfly

Έκπτωση 30

Το Superfly εγκαινιάζει μια νέα εποχή στη σχεδίαση που είναι εμπνευσμένη από τα μοντέλα για τρέξιμο. Επιστρέφει από το παρελθόν μας με νέα τεχνολογία Air και ανανεωμένη, δυναμική εμφάνιση. Το σχήμα χαμηλού προφίλ και το μοτίβο της εξωτερικής σόλας παραπέμπουν στην κληρονομιά του στίβου, ενώ τα ανάγλυφα φινιρίσματα αναβαθμίζουν το στιλ σου.

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Το διάτρητο δέρμα στο επάνω μέρος με σουέντ λεπτομέρειες είναι αεριζόμενο και ανθεκτικό.
  • Η κατασκευή χωρίς φινίρισμα γύρω από το κολάρο προσθέτει υφή.
  • Η τεχνολογία Nike Air στη φτέρνα απορροφά τις δυνάμεις πρόσκρουσης για αντικραδασμική προστασία σε κάθε βήμα.
  • Η εξωτερική σόλα από καουτσούκ δίνει πρόσφυση, ενώ το μοτίβο στο μπροστινό μέρος παραπέμπει στα παπούτσια στίβου.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Μαύρο
  • Στυλ: IB5824-001

Nike Air

Η πρωτοποριακή τεχνολογία Nike Air απορροφά τις προσκρούσεις για αντικραδασμική προστασία σε κάθε βήμα. Έχει σχεδιαστεί για μείωση του βάρους του παπουτσιού χωρίς συμβιβασμούς στις υψηλές επιδόσεις, ώστε να ανταποκρίνεται στις ανάγκες των αθλητών και στις απαιτήσεις σχετικά με τη διάρκεια ζωής του παπουτσιού.

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (33)

4.3 αστέρια

  • Great buy. Very comfortable.

    MaimaiT395176293

    Very comfortable shoes. Won’t leave a blister, material is very soft. True to size. I went with my feet measurement as to the sizing because it says runs small but i still went with my usual size in my nike shoes and it just fits right. I have a few nike shoes and it does vary with the sizing, depending on the style of the shoes. I would not recommend if your feet is wide since it fits snug. The main reason why I was drawn to this shoes is the slip on design. Wasn’t hard to put on. Overall, this is a good buy for me and would recommend to others.

  • Stylish

    glaej758257504

    Very nice stylish and comfortable. Love the feel and made durable

  • The most Comfortable footwear ever .

    Brenda36cc370d6bdd4bde9cbb7c4b41d506b8

    They are very comfortable so far I ordered for 6 in different colors, the Cow pattern was a conversation piece in Whole Foods I go so much compliment and said where I buy them. I wear a 9 . I when up half size . I like good comfortable footwear and these are it for me.

Γυναικεία παπούτσια Nike Air Superfly

Nike Air Superfly

Έκπτωση 30

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