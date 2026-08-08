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Γυναικεία παπούτσια Nike Air Max Moto 2K - Λευκό/Metallic Silver/Midnight Navy/Hydrogen Blue

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Γυναικεία παπούτσια

Έκπτωση 30
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Το γνώριμο Air Max Moto 2K επιστρέφει με ανανεωμένη εμφάνιση για να σε ακολουθήσει παντού. Οι μεταλλιζέ πινελιές συμπληρώνουν τις λεπτομέρειες με έμπνευση από τις υψηλές επιδόσεις και την αντικραδασμική προστασία Max Air.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Λευκό/Metallic Silver/Midnight Navy/Hydrogen Blue
  • Στυλ: IH7803-100

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Έκπτωση 30

Το γνώριμο Air Max Moto 2K επιστρέφει με ανανεωμένη εμφάνιση για να σε ακολουθήσει παντού. Οι μεταλλιζέ πινελιές συμπληρώνουν τις λεπτομέρειες με έμπνευση από τις υψηλές επιδόσεις και την αντικραδασμική προστασία Max Air.

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Η μαλακή και άνετη αντικραδασμική προστασία Max Air προσφέρει ακριβώς την κατάλληλη στήριξη.
  • Το επάνω μέρος συνδυάζει συνθετικό δέρμα και ύφασμα για πολυεπίπεδη εμφάνιση και ανθεκτικότητα.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Λευκό/Metallic Silver/Midnight Navy/Hydrogen Blue
  • Στυλ: IH7803-100

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (32)

4.6 αστέρια

  • Air Max Moto 2K

    LKC

    Love love love these shoes. Another Y2K style with the metallic detail and overall style of the shoe. Super comfortable, I’d say they fall just under the comfort level of the Vomeros and P-6000s. This is only because they are a bit narrow in my option (I do have a bit of a wider foot, so probably fine for people with regular feet). I have a black pair with blue and green accents and they’re just a fun shoe to wear.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Size Up

    Margaret50416571

    I would recommend to get a half size bigger as I had to exchange the shoes for a bigger size, but the exchange process was easy and fast.

  • Air Max Moto

    Nn

    The Nike Air Max Moto 2K fit true to size and felt comfortable right out of the box. They provided good cushioning and support, making them comfortable for everyday wear and walking. I appreciated that they felt stable without being too heavy. One of my favorite things about the shoe is the overall design. I really like the retro-inspired style, and I think it’s a versatile sneaker that pairs well with a lot of outfits. The materials also felt well made and durable, giving the shoe a quality feel. The only thing I would change is the color selection. While I loved the style of the shoe itself, I wasn’t a fan of the colorway I received and would have preferred more color options. Overall, I enjoyed wearing these shoes and would recommend them to anyone looking for a comfortable, supportive sneaker with a stylish look.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Γυναικεία παπούτσια Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Έκπτωση 30

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