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Γυναικεία παπούτσια Air Jordan 1 Mid SE - Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Γυναικεία παπούτσια

149,99 €
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Τα Air Jordan 1 Mid είναι εμπνευσμένα από ένα θρυλικό μοντέλο, ενώ προσφέρουν αθλητικό στιλ και κορυφαία άνεση. Η μονάδα αερόσολας προστατεύει από τις προσκρούσεις στο παρκέ, ενώ το κολάρο με επένδυση προσφέρει αίσθηση στήριξης.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Στυλ: IO0760-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

Τα Air Jordan 1 Mid είναι εμπνευσμένα από ένα θρυλικό μοντέλο, ενώ προσφέρουν αθλητικό στιλ και κορυφαία άνεση. Η μονάδα αερόσολας προστατεύει από τις προσκρούσεις στο παρκέ, ενώ το κολάρο με επένδυση προσφέρει αίσθηση στήριξης.

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Το επάνω μέρος από δέρμα προσφέρει ανθεκτικότητα και σταθερή αίσθηση.
  • Η ενσωματωμένη μονάδα αερόσολας Nike προσφέρει ανάλαφρη αντικραδασμική προστασία.
  • Το καουτσούκ στην εξωτερική σόλα προσφέρει καθημερινή πρόσφυση.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Λογότυπο Wings στο κολάρο
  • Σχέδιο Jumpman στη γλώσσα
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Στυλ: IO0760-001

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (1)

5 αστέρια

  • Faded noir

    Ladedahl

    I really love all the details on my new Jordan’s. I purchase the faded noir. I’ve been hunting for a pair of Nikes to wear with more natural colors, esp black. These aren’t super harsh dark black so they go better with my fair and freckle filled body color. lol. I love Jordan’s. And they included gold embellishments and a cute little tassel. I would buy any shoe that comes with a little extra accessory, hint hint. I am in between 7/7.5 and always size to 7.5 with Jordans because the toe bed is very sturdy and I feel I need a little more toe room because of it! That and running shoes always 7.5.

Γυναικεία παπούτσια Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

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