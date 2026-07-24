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Γυναικεία παπούτσια για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο ACG Zegama Trail - Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Μαύρο

ACG Zegama Trail

Γυναικεία παπούτσια για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο

169,99 €
Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Μαύρο
Ghost/Sea Glass/Smoke Grey/Cement Grey
Cream II/Safety Orange/Light Orewood Brown
Μαύρο/Safety Orange/Anthracite/Summit White
Barely Green/Tattoo/Silver Lilac
Spruce Fog/Sea Glass/Μαύρο/Black Spruce
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Μαύρο
  • Στυλ: HV8115-103

ACG Zegama Trail

169,99 €

Ένα αξιόπιστο παπούτσι για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο παίρνει τη θέση που του αξίζει στην ACG. Τώρα, κυκλοφορεί ανανεωμένο για όλες τις συνθήκες. Το ελαφρύ ACG Zegama με εξαιρετικά αντικραδασμική προστασία συνδυάζει σταθερή πρόσφυση και περισσότερο χώρο για τα δάχτυλα των ποδιών, ώστε να παρέχει διαρκή άνεση και έλεγχο για τρέξιμο εκτός δρόμου σε ανώμαλο έδαφος. Απότομες αναρριχήσεις, ελικοειδείς διαδρομές, απότομες καταβάσεις: Το Zegama είναι φτιαγμένο για να τα αντιμετωπίσει όλα. Εσύ;

Ενισχυμένη αντικραδασμική προστασία

Η ανανεωμένη ενδιάμεση σόλα προσφέρει περισσότερο εξαιρετικά ανάλαφρο αφρό ZoomX ακριβώς κάτω από το πέλμα για μέγιστη αντικραδασμική προστασία. Μια στρώση αφρού Cushlon 3.0 προσφέρει προστασία από τις προσκρούσεις, άνεση και σταθερότητα σε ανώμαλο έδαφος.

Απεριόριστη ελευθερία

Κατασκευασμένο ειδικά για δρομείς ανωμάλου δρόμου, το πιο ευρύχωρο μπροστινό μέρος και η περιοχή των δαχτύλων επιτρέπουν στα πόδια σου να απλώνουν για μεγαλύτερη σταθερότητα σε δύσβατο έδαφος.

Βελτιωμένο ρεβέρ στους αστραγάλους

Το βελτιωμένο ρεβέρ στους αστραγάλους εμποδίζει την είσοδο ξένων αντικειμένων και διαθέτει ελαστικό ύφασμα για πιο άνετη εφαρμογή γύρω από τη φτέρνα σου.

Αξιόπιστη πρόσφυση, κορυφαίος έλεγχος

Η αξιόπιστη εξωτερική σόλα Vibram® MegaGrip με τεχνολογία Traction Lug προσφέρει ασύγκριτη πρόσφυση σε διάφορες συνθήκες στον ανώμαλο δρόμο.

Περισσότερα πλεονεκτήματα

Το ανάλαφρο και ανθεκτικό επάνω μέρος από δροσερό διχτυωτό υλικό έχει σχεδιαστεί για να αντέχει στα πιο δύσκολα εδάφη εκτός δρόμου.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Βάρος: περίπου 271 gr (γυναικείο μέγεθος 39)
  • Διαφορά ύψους μεταξύ φτέρνας-δαχτύλων: 4 mm
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Μαύρο
  • Στυλ: HV8115-103

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (22)

4.7 αστέρια

  • W Nike Acg Zegama Trail Shoe

    Zee

    The shoes deliver a true-to-size fit with thick foam cushioning that absorbs heavy impact and reduces fatigue on rough terrain. Deep rubber lugs bite confidently into mud and rock, while the breathable mesh upper stands up to abrasive brush. The best feature is the plush cushioning paired with aggressive, reliable traction. However, the ankle collar is initially stiff and needs a short break-in period.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Trail Shoes

    Lex

    These are very comfortable. I like how my feet don’t feel cramped when using them. It is true to size. It is very cushioned and has good support.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pretty solid

    Akc14

    This is a pretty solid shoe! I normally size up 1/2 a size (im an 8.5 but usually get a 9) when it comes to running shoes but I feel as if you can stick to your normal size. Theres a lot ankle support which is really nice when you’re running on some uneven surfaces (on trails). The opening isn’t restrictive either.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Γυναικεία παπούτσια για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο ACG Zegama Trail

ACG Zegama Trail

169,99 €

Αμείλικτη άνεση. Μαλακά παπούτσια για σκληρές διαδρομές.

Καινοτομία για

Τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο

Επιφάνεια

Πολύ δύσβατο έδαφος

Αντικραδασμική προστασία

Μέγιστη

Βάρος παπουτσιού

Περίπου 271 γραμμάρια (γυναικείο μέγεθος 39)

Διαφορά ύψους φτέρνας-δαχτύλων

4 mm

Τεχνικά χαρακτηριστικά

Βάρος παπουτσιού

Περίπου 271 γραμμάρια (γυναικείο μέγεθος 39)

Διαφορά ύψους φτέρνας-δαχτύλων

4 mm

Τεχνολογία

Αφρός ZoomX, Αφρός Cushlon 3.0 και Vibram® MegaGrip

Χαρακτηριστικά υψηλών επιδόσεων

  • Ενισχυμένη αντικραδασμική προστασία

    Η ανανεωμένη ενδιάμεση σόλα προσφέρει περισσότερο εξαιρετικά ανάλαφρο αφρό ZoomX ακριβώς στο πέλμα για μέγιστη αντικραδασμική προστασία. Μια στρώση αφρού Cushlon 3.0 προσφέρει προστασία από τις προσκρούσεις, άνεση και σταθερότητα σε ανώμαλο έδαφος.

  • Απεριόριστη ελευθερία

    Κατασκευασμένο ειδικά για δρομείς ανώμαλου δρόμου, το πιο ευρύχωρο μπροστινό μέρος και η περιοχή των δαχτύλων επιτρέπουν στα πόδια σου να απλώνουν για μεγαλύτερη σταθερότητα σε δύσβατο έδαφος.

  • Βελτιωμένο καλτσάκι στους αστραγάλους

    Το βελτιωμένο καλτσάκι στους αστραγάλους εμποδίζει την είσοδο ξένων αντικειμένων και διαθέτει ελαστικό ύφασμα για πιο προσαρμόσιμη, εφαρμοστή εφαρμογή γύρω από τη φτέρνα σου.

  • Αξιόπιστη πρόσφυση, κορυφαίος έλεγχος

    Η αξιόπιστη εξωτερική σόλα Vibram® MegaGrip με τεχνολογία Traction Lug προσφέρει ασύγκριτη πρόσφυση σε διάφορες συνθήκες στον ανώμαλο δρόμο.

Addie Bracy

"Η αντικραδασμική προστασία δίνει ελαστική αίσθηση, αλλά δεν είναι πιο μαλακή από όσο πρέπει. Δεν χάνει τίποτα σε αξιοπιστία σε σχέση με κάτι πιο άκαμπτο. Είναι ένας καλός συνδυασμός άκαμπτης και μαλακής εφαρμογής".

Addie Bracy

Αθλήτρια ACG, τρεις φορές USA Mountain Runner Of The Year

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