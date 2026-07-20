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Ανδρικό φούτερ με κουκούλα Dri-FIT Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft - Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Ανδρικό φούτερ Dri-FIT με κουκούλα

109,99 €
Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Dark Smoke Grey
Dark Hazel/Μαύρο/Velvet Brown
Camo Green/Μαύρο/Outdoor Green
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Βρες την ηρεμία σου με το Nike 24.7. Αυτό το φούτερ με κουκούλα με τεχνολογία απομάκρυνσης του ιδρώτα, φτιαγμένο συγκεκριμένα για αποκατάσταση και καθημερινή προετοιμασία, προσφέρει μια ανανεωμένη εκδοχή της άνεσης. Χάρη στο ύφασμα ImpossiblySoft, έχει εκλεπτυσμένη, κομψή εμφάνιση και απίστευτα απαλή, λεία αίσθηση, στοιχεία που το καθιστούν ιδανικό για την αποθεραπεία και την επιστροφή.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Στυλ: IR8807-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

Βρες την ηρεμία σου με το Nike 24.7. Αυτό το φούτερ με κουκούλα με τεχνολογία απομάκρυνσης του ιδρώτα, φτιαγμένο συγκεκριμένα για αποκατάσταση και καθημερινή προετοιμασία, προσφέρει μια ανανεωμένη εκδοχή της άνεσης. Χάρη στο ύφασμα ImpossiblySoft, έχει εκλεπτυσμένη, κομψή εμφάνιση και απίστευτα απαλή, λεία αίσθηση, στοιχεία που το καθιστούν ιδανικό για την αποθεραπεία και την επιστροφή.

Βελτιστοποιήστε την αποθεραπεία σας

Με το Nike 24.7, η άνεση είναι το παν. Αυτά τα απαραίτητα κομμάτια, εμπνευσμένα από είδη υψηλών επιδόσεων, έχουν σχεδιαστεί για να σε στηρίζουν πριν και μετά την προπόνηση, ώστε να μπορείς να απολαμβάνεις κάθε στιγμή.

Στεγνή αίσθηση κάθε στιγμή

Η τεχνολογία Nike Dri-FIT απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα από το δέρμα για πιο γρήγορη εξάτμιση, στεγνή αίσθηση και άνετη εφαρμογή.

Περισσότερα πλεονεκτήματα

  • Το απαλό ύφασμα διπλής πλέξης ImpossiblySoft έχει σχεδιαστεί για κίνηση όλη μέρα.
  • Τα ρεγκλάν μανίκια με προσχηματισμένη κατασκευή εξασφαλίζουν φυσική κίνηση χωρίς περιορισμούς.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Χαρακτηριστική θηλιά για κρέμασμα
  • Τσέπη μπροστά
  • Σώμα: 51% πολυέστερ / 25% μοντάλ / 15% βαμβάκι / 9% σπάντεξ. Υλικό επένδυσης κουκούλας: 51% πολυέστερ / 25% μοντάλ / 15% βαμβάκι / 9% σπάντεξ. Επένδυση τσέπης στην πλευρά της παλάμης: 79% μοντάλ / 21% πολυέστερ.
  • Πλύσιμο στο πλυντήριο
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Στυλ: IR8807-010

Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

    • Το μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος M και έχει ύψος 1,84 m
    • Ριχτή εφαρμογή: άνετη, χαλαρή αίσθηση
  • Οδηγός μεγεθών

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (21)

4.8 αστέρια

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie Review

    Brandon

    The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie is next level soft. This hoodie is the epitome of comfortable thanks to the breathable Dri-FIT material and perfect fit. This hoodie is also very versatile. I enjoy wearing this hoodie around town or lifting at the gym. Since there is no fleece-lined layer, I can do a variety of activities and not be too warm. Additionally, it has the ability to be dressed up for a night out or dressed down to hang around my apartment. I really like the simple design of this hoodie with soft lines and discrete hints of Nike. The placement of the 24.7 Nike logo on the left sleeve is classy and the extra zipper pockets are practical. Overall, this hoodie performs very well, but it comes at a steep price point. Given the quality and comfort, I would highly recommend this hoodie to anyone, but it is a bit of an investment.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie

    Cthegr8

    If your daily style leans toward clean, modern streetwear or elevated athleisure, this hoodie hits the sweet spot. Nike completely stripped away the loud, athletic branding. There are no massive chest swooshes or contrasting graphics—just incredibly subtle, low-contrast detailing. It features a relaxed, standard fit. It’s roomy enough through the chest and shoulders to feel completely unrestricted, but the hem and cuffs are tapered just enough to keep the silhouette sharp and clean. The crossover hood design sits flat and neat against your back when it's down, avoiding that bulky "hunchback" look. The front kangaroo pocket is seamless and deep enough to securely hold a phone and keys without sagging awkwardly. What makes this hoodie a standout daily staple is how effortlessly it bridges the gap between couch lounging, weekend coffee runs, and casual social settings. Its incredibly smooth, silky texture gives it a premium feel that will make it the first thing you want to grab out of your closet, while the complete lack of hardware like zippers or drawstrings ensures a clean, no-fuss design that functions as an excellent, bulk-free mid-layer. The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Hoodie shines brightest as a luxury daily uniform piece. If you’re looking for a rugged hoodie to beat up during yard work, look elsewhere. But if you want a sleek, incredibly comfortable, low-profile pullover that elevates your everyday casual look, it’s a premier choice that justifies its premium price tag through sheer comfort and style.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • My new favorite hoodie

    Andre

    This hoodie is so incredibly soft. It just feels super comfortable to put on. I use it mostly for lounging around the house/chill errands and it’s perfect. The pocket is big and zippered and it fits super easily. Looks great too—I’m a big fan

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Ανδρικό φούτερ με κουκούλα Dri-FIT Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

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