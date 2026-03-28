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Ανδρικό τζάκετ για τρέξιμο Storm-FIT Aerogami Nike AeroSwift - Μαύρο/Summit White

Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά

Nike AeroSwift

Ανδρικό τζάκετ για τρέξιμο Storm-FIT Aerogami

224,99 €
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 50% ίνες ανακυκλωμένου πολυέστερ

Το τζάκετ Aerogami σχεδιάστηκε για το τρέξιμο. Σε βοηθά, λοιπόν, να καθορίζεις τον ρυθμό, ανεξάρτητα από τα χιλιόμετρα ή την εποχή. Η αδιάβροχη και αντιανεμική του σχεδίαση προσφέρει προστασία από τις καιρικές συνθήκες. Η πρωτοποριακή τεχνολογία Aerogami αντιδρά στον ιδρώτα του σώματος σε πραγματικό χρόνο. Έτσι, απολαμβάνεις βέλτιστη κυκλοφορία του αέρα όταν τη χρειάζεσαι περισσότερο.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Summit White
  • Στυλ: FZ9039-010

Nike AeroSwift

224,99 €

Το τζάκετ Aerogami σχεδιάστηκε για το τρέξιμο. Σε βοηθά, λοιπόν, να καθορίζεις τον ρυθμό, ανεξάρτητα από τα χιλιόμετρα ή την εποχή. Η αδιάβροχη και αντιανεμική του σχεδίαση προσφέρει προστασία από τις καιρικές συνθήκες. Η πρωτοποριακή τεχνολογία Aerogami αντιδρά στον ιδρώτα του σώματος σε πραγματικό χρόνο. Έτσι, απολαμβάνεις βέλτιστη κυκλοφορία του αέρα όταν τη χρειάζεσαι περισσότερο.

Προστασία σε όλες τις συνθήκες

Η τεχνολογία Nike Storm-FIT προσφέρει προστασία από καιρικά φαινόμενα όπως ο αέρας και το νερό, για άνετη αίσθηση στις αντίξοες καιρικές συνθήκες.

Πρωτοποριακή τεχνολογία

Η τεχνολογία Nike Aerogami δημιουργεί κυκλοφορία του αέρα κατ' απαίτηση, με μικροσκοπικά ανοίγματα αερισμού που ανοίγουν όταν συσσωρεύεται ιδρώτας και κλείνουν όταν εξατμίζεται, εξασφαλίζοντας στεγνή και άνετη αίσθηση.

Περισσότερα πλεονεκτήματα

  • Οι πλαϊνές τσέπες με φερμουάρ επιτρέπουν την αποθήκευση πολύτιμων μικροαντικειμένων.
  • Τα ρυθμιζόμενα ελαστικά κορδόνια στην κουκούλα και στο τελείωμα επιτρέπουν την εξατομίκευση της εφαρμογής.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Ελαστικές μανσέτες
  • Φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος
  • Στόπερ στο μπροστινό και το πίσω μέρος της κουκούλας
  • Σώμα: 100% πολυέστερ. Διχτυωτό υλικό: 82% πολυέστερ / 18% σπάντεξ.
  • Πλύσιμο στο πλυντήριο
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Summit White
  • Στυλ: FZ9039-010

Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

    • Το μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος M και έχει ύψος 1,84 m
    • Κανονική εφαρμογή: πρακτική, κλασική επιλογή
  • Οδηγός μεγεθών

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

    • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
    • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.

Κριτικές (30)

4.7 αστέρια

  • My favourite running jacket because of the bungy cords

    NielsC929143787

    I like this jacket and have used it for two winters now. It is great for fall, winter and spring if it is cold. Just pair it with a warm layer underneath. It is well ventilated by the vents in the front and in the back. It is wind proof but not water proof. It gets soaked through in rain. The seams are very fragile, I have had to sow both arms and the hem in 3 places. Nike you need to improve this, the fabric is stretchy but the seems are inflexible and therefore the thread breaks. The best thing is that it has bungy cord in the hem and in the hood so you can tighten it to fit you just right - that was the selling point to me. It is too pricey, as it is not gore tex or anything like it, just regular synthetic fabric. Also the material is very light, so wear has begun to show where the zipper ends in the hem, I have had to sow that too.

  • Worth Every Penny

    miki068

    I would love to see a review from an actual runner. So, I’ll do it! I bought this jacket in volt color size large. Not only is the jacket stylish, very lightweight and attention grabbing it’s moves with my body on long runs in ANY KIND of weather. It’s especially useful during rainy/windy days. It’s nice to feel “covered” without having to wear a coat or heavy jacket not to mention motorists will always see you when running.

  • Super bad weather running jacket

    MaikB58231835

    Very light and comfortable cut running jacket. It serves me perfect as an additional layer to protect me from wind and light rain or snow, without overheating me. The Aerogami function indeed works well and seems indeed to balance a bit better out when your heating up - but these are small nuances and it is not like any game changer compared to any other rain running jacket I own(ed) - however, this one is overall having a good breathability while still keeping you temperature right. The key seems to be that the upper (light grey) part functions like a mini-poncho with rain protection material, the body is comparable to light running shorts material and the arms are like a super light windbreaker material - smart combo. I already had one medium windy day, and it blocks wind out quite well. Even though materials thin, it didn't feel like waving around in the wind. As for the rain, I used it only in light rain so far and it kept me dry. But let's face it, when it comes down to heavy rain, any light running jacket gets wet after certain time - still it protects you from feeling the impact of cold raindrops. If you after real waterproof, there's other solutions - but they come usually with more weight and way less breathability - depends a bit on ones definition and preferences what a "running jacket" is. Sizing, I'm 171 cm and with 96 cm chest between M and S - I went with M since it allows me to put two shirts or even a hoody under and still feels comfy

Ανδρικό τζάκετ για τρέξιμο Storm-FIT Aerogami Nike AeroSwift

Nike AeroSwift

224,99 €

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