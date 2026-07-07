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Ανδρικό αδιάβροχο παντελόνι Storm-FIT ADV Nike ACG "Trailwind" - Μαύρο/Summit White

Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

Ανδρικό αδιάβροχο παντελόνι Storm-FIT ADV

139,99 €
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 75% ίνες από ανακυκλωμένο νάιλον

Ο άνεμος χτυπά το πρόσωπό σου και τα παπούτσια σου γλιστρούν στη λάσπη, αλλά τουλάχιστον τα πόδια σου είναι στεγνά. Χρησιμοποιήσαμε εξαιρετικά ανάλαφρο νάιλον με αντιανεμική και αδιάβροχη τεχνολογία σε ένα σχέδιο που είναι έτοιμο για όλες τις καιρικές συνθήκες. Αν ο καιρός ζεστάνει, διπλώνεται και τοποθετείται σε μια μικρή τσέπη για εύκολη αποθήκευση.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Summit White
  • Στυλ: IO9697-010

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

139,99 €

Ο άνεμος χτυπά το πρόσωπό σου και τα παπούτσια σου γλιστρούν στη λάσπη, αλλά τουλάχιστον τα πόδια σου είναι στεγνά. Χρησιμοποιήσαμε εξαιρετικά ανάλαφρο νάιλον με αντιανεμική και αδιάβροχη τεχνολογία σε ένα σχέδιο που είναι έτοιμο για όλες τις καιρικές συνθήκες. Αν ο καιρός ζεστάνει, διπλώνεται και τοποθετείται σε μια μικρή τσέπη για εύκολη αποθήκευση.

Προστασία παντός καιρού

Η τεχνολογία Nike Storm-FIT ADV συνδυάζει αντιανεμικό και αδιάβροχο ύφασμα με προηγμένη κατασκευή και χαρακτηριστικά για άνετη εφαρμογή στις αντίξοες καιρικές συνθήκες. Αυτό το εξαιρετικά ανάλαφρο παντελόνι από νάιλον έχει στεγανές ραφές για στεγνή αίσθηση.

Αναδιπλούμενη σχεδίαση

Αυτό το παντελόνι διπλώνεται και τοποθετείται στη δική του πίσω τσέπη όταν δεν το χρειάζεσαι. Όταν το φοράς, η ίδια πίσω τσέπη χωράει τα περισσότερα κινητά.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Σώμα: 100% νάιλον. Διχτυωτό υλικό: 82% πολυέστερ / 18% σπάντεξ.
  • Κανονική γραμμή
  • Ρυθμιζόμενα φερμουάρ στα ρεβέρ
  • Τσέπη πίσω
  • Ανακλαστικά λογότυπα ACG και Swoosh
  • Δεν προορίζεται για χρήση ως μέσο ατομικής προστασίας (ΜΑΠ)
  • Πλύσιμο στο πλυντήριο
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Summit White
  • Στυλ: IO9697-010

Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

    • Ο άνδρας φοράει μέγεθος M και έχει ύψος 1,80 m
    • Κανονική εφαρμογή: πρακτική, κλασική επιλογή
    • Κλασικό μήκος: φτάνει κάτω από τον αστράγαλο
  • Οδηγός μεγεθών

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

    • Το ανακυκλωμένο νάιλον στα προϊόντα Nike κατασκευάζεται από διάφορα υλικά, όπως ανακυκλωμένα χαλιά και χρησιμοποιημένα δίχτυα ψαρέματος. Το νάιλον καθαρίζεται, υποβάλλεται σε διαλογή και μετατρέπεται σε νιφάδες πριν υποβληθεί σε χημικές ή μηχανικές διεργασίες ανακύκλωσης για τη δημιουργία νέων, ανακυκλωμένων νημάτων από νάιλον.
    • Τα ρούχα που προέρχονται από υλικά ανακυκλωμένου νάιλον μειώνουν τις εκπομπές άνθρακα έως 50% σε σχέση με το νέο νάιλον.

Κριτικές (25)

4.4 αστέρια

  • Versatile, lightweight pants

    Dre C

    The “Trailwind” pants are a great example of Nike’s ability to pack a punch in a simple package. These pants are lightweight, durable, and easily transportable with the great foldable feature. Despite feeling really thin, they do a great job of retaining heat and blocking out moisture. I found them useful for many applications, whether outside on a walk, hike, or even playing soccer in them. They are warming pants for sure but can easily be put away if the weather conditions change. Overall these pants are simple yet effective in their technology and ability to keep you warm, be lightweight, and very transportable.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Lightweight

    Akc14

    I liked these, the waterproofing was good, however I do feel like they run small. I like to layer these on top of my shorts for early mornings and they were quite snug & short (I’m 5’9). They’re very lightweight and pack away really nicely.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pants that weighs nothing

    Johnny

    After wearing the Nike ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Pants on several hikes and a few rainy days around town, I've come away pretty impressed. They definitely lean toward technical outdoor gear, but they're comfortable enough that I found myself reaching for them even for a casual outing. The fit strikes a nice balance between athletic and relaxed. There's enough room to move freely without feeling oversized or baggy, and they layer comfortably over shorts when the weather turns colder. For waterproof pants they feel surprisingly comfortable to wear for extended periods. The pants are well designed, I really like the tapered ankles and the ability to loosen the zipper to transition to a more relax fit. The cherry on top? there is a way to fold the pants into its own pocket and store it away effortlessly. Overall, these are premium waterproof pants that justify their price if you spend time outdoors in unpredictable weather. They kept me dry, moved well on the trail, and looked good enough that I didn't feel the need to change out of them afterward. This is a solid addition to my wardrobe and a pair of pants I can see myself using for years.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Ανδρικό αδιάβροχο παντελόνι Storm-FIT ADV Nike ACG "Trailwind"

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

139,99 €

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